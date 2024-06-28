Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 06/28/2024 – 6:30

The first Playcenter Family park after the acquisition of the brand by Cacau Show opened to the public last Wednesday, 26th, in the city of Santo André, ABC region in São Paulo.

Located in the Grand Plaza shopping mall, the space is 3,000 m² and has traditional toys, such as a roller coaster, bumper car and carousel, as well as a Cacau Show store and a space where desserts such as waffles and fondue are sold.

“We are excited to expand our park model as a destination for the whole family. More than ever, we are fully entering the world of entertainment, providing memorable experiences and special moments for everyone,” said Cacau Show CEO Alê Costa.

In an interview with IstoÉ Dinheiro, Costa says that the new Playcenter units will be “chocolate”, according to the new management.

This is the second Playcenter Family, the first of which is located at Shopping Aricanduva, in the East Zone of the city of São Paulo.

The new park included an investment of R$25 million, including the import of attractions, electronic games, civil construction, equipment, ambiance and team training.

“With the July holidays approaching and the increase in the flow of people in our enterprise, this is the ideal time for us to open and offer another good option for families”, says Fábio Oliveira, superintendent of Grand Plaza.