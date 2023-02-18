If we had to guess, we would say that online interest in the search term ‘stealing a traffic sign fine’ increases over the weekends. And especially in student cities such as Leiden or places where the concentration of drinking chains is high. But what turns out? Taking wall decorations illegally is an everyday activity, according to Google statistics.

Unfortunately, the search engine does not have enough data for us to tell us exactly where the interest in the fine amounts is highest. But wherever you read this, we have the answer to the question of how high the fine for stealing a road sign will be in 2023. Not surprisingly, this fine has also increased in price this year. And that’s if you’re lucky, because maybe it won’t stop at a fine.

What is the fine for stealing a traffic sign?

That depends very much on whether you are, for example, an ‘acquaintance of justice’. And we don’t mean someone who voluntarily comes for coffee. If officers catch you with a wrench at a traffic sign, you will in principle be arrested for theft. The Public Prosecution Service will then consider your case.

If you already have more on your record, you have bigger problems than a fine, a police spokesperson reports to TopGear Netherlands. The prison sentence for theft in this case is a maximum of four years. That is quite a sacrifice to make for the decoration of your student room. If you are convicted, you will also receive a criminal record.

There is another option

If the cops are in a good mood, you may be in luck. They can therefore qualify stealing a traffic sign as ‘committing rowdy on a public road’. In that case, in 2023 the fine for stealing a traffic sign will be 250 euros, with an additional 9 euros in administrative costs. This is in the Fine base of the Public Prosecution Service.

How much does a traffic sign cost?

According to The Gelderlander it costs municipalities about 350 euros to replace such a sign, including matters such as labor costs. If you really want a traffic sign, you can order one yourself on the internet. You can get a metal one for a few tenners. It may not look exactly like a real one, but then you can choose your own place name, for example.