Beyond the risk involved driving under the influence of alcohol, which can cause an accident that puts the life and safety of both oneself and others at risk, this is not the only reason to respect the rule of not doing so. In different parts of the world, this is punished with harsh sanctions. In the case of Florida, punishments vary depending on different circumstances.

It has to be said that Drunk driving is punishable throughout the United States. However, fines and penalties for drunk driving or DUI, for its acronym in English, vary by state.

According to the law firm Whittel & Melton, The minimum penalty in Florida for drunk driving is US$250, but the conditions vary according to the level of alcohol in the breath. For example, If the alcohol level exceeds .20 percent, or a minor is found in the vehicle, the penalty will be increased.

Furthermore, the court will impose a mandatory sentence of at least 50 hours of community service. Although, generally, the accused person can also be given the option of paying for that time, usually between US$5 and US$10 per hour of service, so they could end up paying up to US$500.

These are the maximum penalties for drunk driving in Florida

Although not applicable in all cases, an arrest may occur if the alcohol level exceeds .20 percent, or a minor is found in the vehicle. This implies that The person can spend 180 days and up to 270 days, nine months in jail. Regarding the financial fine, if there are compelling reasons such as those already mentioned, the person can pay between US$500 and up to US$1,000.

These are not the only ones penalties that apply in the state of Florida in case of driving under the influence of alcohol. Added to what has already been mentioned, The court may impose an ignition interlock device for up to six months so that the person cannot drive.. This period can reach up to nine months if there are causes that aggravate the situation.

The court may also impose a minimum of six months or maximum of one year of total time on probation; request that you attend DUI school, which is a mandatory condition in all cases; Liability insurance may also be ordered to increase in cost. Finally, courts traditionally order that the vehicle involved be impounded for a minimum of ten days.