The League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS is close to coming to an end, since this weekend the four who will fight for the trophy were known, after the keys to inter miami against Philadelphia Union and Rayados de Monterrey against Nashville SCto be held next Tuesday, August 15.
Now, according to Sports Business Journal, the championship will deliver around 40 million dollars in total, divided among the 47 participating clubs. Some reports indicate that the champion of the contest will pocket only two million dollars.
In addition to this, the newspaper Record revealed that the teams receive one hundred thousand dollars for each game played and 50 thousand more if they win the match, but they only receive it if they win the duel in regulation time, not on penalties.
Therefore, Monterey, The Union, inter miami either Nashville they could take two million dollars if they lift the trophy. The one who reaches the final but cannot consecrate himself with glory would pocket 900,000 dollars, while for now, the four have already won 750,000 dollars. Those who were in the quarterfinals got 600 thousand dollars, those in the eighth place 450 thousand dollars, the sixteenth place 300 thousand dollars and simply in the Group Phase, one hundred thousand dollars plus 50 million dollars if they finished the match with the three points.
Finally, it must be remembered that the monarch of the League Cup 2023 will also ensure their direct pass to the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhile the second and third will access the first round.
