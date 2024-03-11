During the night of this March 10, one of the most anticipated ceremonies in the film industry took place, the Oscar Awards 2024 in its 96th edition, held in the state of California, United States.

The event took place at the traditional venue, the Dolby Theater from Los Angeles, and for the fourth time in Oscar history, it was the comedian Jimmy Kimmel the person in charge of the gala.

In this 96th edition of the Oscars, 'Oppenheimer' was the film that led the list of nominees for appearing in 13 categories, making history in the award of The Hollywood Academy becoming the most awarded film.

Under the direction of Christopher Nolanthe feature film about the creation of the Atomic Bomb became the most awarded project at the Oscars, taking a total of seven figurines.

And the film managed to triumph in the following categories:

Best film

Best Director – Christopher Nolan

Best Actor – Cillian Murphy

Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr

Best Assembly

Best Photography

Best Soundtrack

If you wonder about the rest of the winners of the Oscar Awards 2024here at Debate we leave you a list with all the categories.

Complete list of winners of the 2024 Oscar Awards

Best animated film: The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph – Those Who Stay

Best foreign film: The area of ​​interest – United Kingdom

Best photography: Oppenheimer

Best makeup and hair: Poor Creatures

Best costume: Poor Creatures

Best Documentary Feature Film: 20 days in Mariupol

Best short fiction: The wonderful story of Henry Sugar

Best animated short film: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best film: Oppenheimer

Best Actor: Cilian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Best Actress: Emma Stone – Poor Creatures

Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? -Barbie

Best Director: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a fall

Best Special Effects: Godzilla minus one

Best Original Score: Oppenheimer

Best Assembly: Oppenheimer

Best Production Design: Poor Creatures

Best Sound: Area of ​​interest

