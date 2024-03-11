During the night of this March 10, one of the most anticipated ceremonies in the film industry took place, the Oscar Awards 2024 in its 96th edition, held in the state of California, United States.
The event took place at the traditional venue, the Dolby Theater from Los Angeles, and for the fourth time in Oscar history, it was the comedian Jimmy Kimmel the person in charge of the gala.
In this 96th edition of the Oscars, 'Oppenheimer' was the film that led the list of nominees for appearing in 13 categories, making history in the award of The Hollywood Academy becoming the most awarded film.
Under the direction of Christopher Nolanthe feature film about the creation of the Atomic Bomb became the most awarded project at the Oscars, taking a total of seven figurines.
And the film managed to triumph in the following categories:
- Best film
- Best Director – Christopher Nolan
- Best Actor – Cillian Murphy
- Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr
- Best Assembly
- Best Photography
- Best Soundtrack
If you wonder about the rest of the winners of the Oscar Awards 2024here at Debate we leave you a list with all the categories.
Complete list of winners of the 2024 Oscar Awards
- Best animated film: The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki
- Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph – Those Who Stay
- Best foreign film: The area of interest – United Kingdom
- Best photography: Oppenheimer
- Best makeup and hair: Poor Creatures
- Best costume: Poor Creatures
- Best Documentary Feature Film: 20 days in Mariupol
- Best short fiction: The wonderful story of Henry Sugar
- Best animated short film: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Best film: Oppenheimer
- Best Actor: Cilian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Best Actress: Emma Stone – Poor Creatures
- Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? -Barbie
- Best Director: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction
- Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a fall
- Best Special Effects: Godzilla minus one
- Best Original Score: Oppenheimer
- Best Assembly: Oppenheimer
- Best Production Design: Poor Creatures
- Best Sound: Area of interest
