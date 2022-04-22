The Florida House of Representatives (USA) approved this Thursday a bill that eliminates a special district that grants Walt Disney World certain self-government and sent it to be signed by the governor, Ron DeSantis, promoter of the measure after his notorious disagreement with the theme park company.

The state Lower House approved this bill after the Republican governor summoned the state Legislature to a special session this week to approve his new self-designed electoral map. And everything has been approved by the urgent route.

If DeSantis Tuesday called on lawmakers to end the Walt Disney World special self-governing district around its theme parks in the Orlando areaOn Wednesday, the Senate approved the measure and just 24 hours later the lower house, also controlled by Republicans, did the same.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The measure would eliminate six special districts created in 1967that is, a year before Florida passed its state Constitution, which includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District, where Disney operates, and would enter into force on June 1, 2023.

Spanning 27,000 acres (nearly 11,000 hectares), the Reedy Creek Improvement District sits between Osceola and Orange counties in the center of the state, and allows Walt Disney World to have its own police and fire department, among others.

This is a new chapter in the open dispute between DeSantis, who will seek re-election next November, and the entertainment giant after Disney publicly showed its rejection of the controversial law known as “Don’t Say Gay” (“Don’t say gay”).

This legislation prohibits Floridian teachers from speaking in classrooms about sexual orientation and gender identity in the first levels of primary education..

In the midst of controversy, the executive president of Disney, Bob Chapek, announced that the company was canceling its large political donations in Florida, something that DeSantis did not like at all, who has not been daunted by the pulse of one of the largest employers and symbols of the condition.

View of a celebration at the Magic Kingdom.

The opening in Orlando half a century ago of the Magic Kingdom theme park, one of the four that Disney currently has in central Floridacompletely changed the image of a city.

Since then, Orlando has seen its number of residents skyrocket and, above all, of visitors who, by the millions, make this area one of the main tourist destinations in the world every year.

Now it remains to be seen the fiscal implications of this measure for both Disney and for the residents and companies that are in this special district.

EFE

