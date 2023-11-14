Recently, Sotheby’s auction house reported that it was sold in NY a Ferrari GTO 250 chassis 3765 at US$51,705,000. The model, which was part of an important event in which works of art by renowned figures were also auctioned, was established as the most expensive object of all those that changed owners on this occasion. This specimen has a characteristic that distinguishes it and also participated in an iconic race.

The car was sold at the auction that was held at Sotheby’s headquarters in the Big Apple. Along with works by artists such as Monet and Picasso, the car attracted all attention and required the enormous amount to finally be sold.

What is the Ferrari GTO 250 that sold for US$51.7 million like?

This example is from 1962, the year in which only thirty-four vehicles of this model were produced., and it was the only one in its series that had a four-liter V12 engine, according to the auction house’s official website. In addition to the value that this uniqueness means, it also It was one of the few cars used by the Italian team in a very particular race..

The 1962 Ferrari GTO 250 that was sold in New York It obtained second place in a 1,000-kilometer endurance race that took place on the German Nurburgring circuit and participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, being only one of the four cars entered by the team.

The vehicle changed hands for the first time in thirty-eight years. The last purchase had been in 1985, when an anonymous collector got the car. Almost four decades later, he offered it at this auction held in the United States.