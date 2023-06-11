The Featherweight phenomenon can be unraveled in all its complexity just by paying a little attention to her dress. The white leather and embroidered Louis Vuitton jacket that he chose for his presentation on the Jimmy Fallon show, his peculiar taste for shorts baggy sports shoes or expensive brands such as Balenciaga and Burberry, the bizarre Spiderman-shaped jewelry from the Mexican jewelry Baglio, his love for Icon caps, from the DSquareD2 brand, or the Alicia Keys collection for Moncler, speak quietly about that multiplicity of elements that inhabit it and survive in its lying corridos.

Featherweight with Jimmy Fallon. Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Each of these choices is evidence, for example, of his own life paths: before music, his passion for sport. No one in the urban regional had used so vigorously shorts on stage, but Featherweight, who was from the youth bases of Las Chivas de Guadalajara, makes them a mandate.

His style also speaks of those underground connections that have always linked the African-American slums in the United States, the cradle of gangsta rapwith the Mexican immigrant populations, who always carried corridos in their baggage and whose immigration routes took them to those same neighborhoods.

Just look at his head, one that disobeys the almost canonical mandate to sing corridos always protected by the good brim of a hat. Despite the fact that many had transgressed the forms of the corrido in their sounds and their narratives, as Ariel Camacho did, for example, the aesthetic of the Texan boot and pitiado headband had remained intact. Everything changed, according to Professor Martín Mulligan, a doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia, an expert in corridos and Mexican transnational culture, when groups like Herencia de Patrones appeared in Los Angeles, “a kind of gangster rap, but with corridos”. This aesthetic departure from the cowboy was consolidated with the fame of Natanael Cano, who exacerbated an urban aesthetic of tattoos, chains and sneakers.

Featherweight, during one of his presentations. ENG: Featherweight

If the real market for Mexican corridos has been more in Los Angeles than in Mexico itself, then it is not surprising that a phenomenon like Featherweight chooses to be of the line of the no hatwho bet better for wearing a wool balaclava as their insignia Hunter. “We cannot ignore that the regional sector has been feeding on the gangsta rap since the 1980s, particularly because Mexican communities cohabit with African-Americans in peripheral neighborhoods of Los Angeles, for example, in Inglewood, as happened to Chalino Sánchez. Later, this phenomenon occurred in the rest of the Californian cities and eventually throughout the United States. Snoop Dogg has stated that since the 90s he listened to band music, ”explains Mulligan.

The hip hop style finds, in part, its origin in the aesthetics that young Afro-descendants adopted —in protest— from the looks of the black inmates who in the late 70s flooded the prisons of the United States for racial persecution. Prisoners were given uniforms that did not fit them, because they had belonged to someone else before. In addition, they were chained and their cords were removed so that they were not lethal weapons inside the prison. The free youths dressed like their brothers, with their pants sagging, tennis shoes with their tongues sticking out, and making shiny gold chains a way of giving new meaning to those who limited those who did not have freedom.

However, that clothing influence oversizedof slippers trainer, of gold chains full of diamonds that materializes in the style of Featherweight is not given only for the territorial coincidence that caused both genres, hip hop and corridos, to mix. Professor Juan Carlos Ramírez-Pimienta, from the San Diego State University-Imperial Valley School of Border Studies, finds that this coincidence has to do with an ontological similarity in the narrative of the two subcultures that seek to dress to empower themselves. “The genre of the corrido is and continues to be a kind of reckoning, empowerment, a search for solace”, explains Ramírez-Pimienta.

Featherweight wearing the Louis Vuitton jacket prior to the show with Jimmy Fallon. Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

To whom the corrido is sung —the genre was always sung in the third person—, or in the most current version of Featherweight, the one who sings it, who is the one who stars in the epic, “is and embodies the role of that vigilante who, like Gregorio Cortez, a folk hero to US-Mexico border communities, challenged a sheriff with his pistol in his hand. That reckoning no longer occurs, of course, in the context of the Mexican Revolution, there are no longer horses or sheriffs, but the corrido continues to want to invoke that place of retaking power”, adds the expert.

in the style of narco juniors

Of course, as Featherweight he sings corridos lying down, —according to the expert from the University of Arizona, Dr. Celestino Fernández, “a subgenre of the subgenre of narcocorridos, which many would not even recognize as corridos, but rather as autobiographical songs and hymns. hedonists”—, he seeks that this empowerment be influenced by the way of life of figures that cannot be separated from their corridístic sagas: the narcos.

The taste for making evident the expensive watches he has, of singing in his songs “to the diamond”, that lack of modesty when revealing in each public appearance his outfits All made from the most exclusive European brands is, in the eyes of Professor Martín Mulligan, a mechanism that the singer replicates from the very characters he sings about in his songs.

Featherweight in one of his backstage photos with the balaclavas of the supreme brand.

“Here there is an aesthetic precedent in Ramón Arellano Félix, a member of the family that constituted the Tijuana Cartel, killed in the Mazatlán Carnival in 2002. With him the concept of narcojunior. He was the first to abandon the cowboy aesthetic of the narco to use that of the New Wave. Tijuana’s proximity to San Diego and Los Angeles allowed him to update himself in fashion,” explains Mulligan, who adds: “But it was El Chino Ántrax, killed in Culiacán in 2020, who turned the aesthetics of drug culture around. “He changed everything,” Geovani Cabrera (one of his leading corridistas) told me at the time. His corridos had new elements: although they all narrated his epic saga as hitman boss, they too were interspersed with a non-stop celebration, featuring the names of exclusive European clothing and footwear brands, sports cars, yachts, jets, jewelry and liquors, in addition to the fact that, for the first time, he was a drug trafficker who was deterritorialized, that is, he went on trips around the world. And this was not only evidenced by his corridos, but he himself posted his private life on his Instagram account. His style of disseminating life actually led to his being captured in Amsterdam by Interpol in 2013. In conclusion, this aesthetic had an impact on a philosophy of life: live little, but intensely. There is no future for the young, it is Now and Now”, Explain Mulligan.

However, the expert in the genus Juan Carlos Ramírez-Pimienta makes a caveat: “The phenomenon, however, is very similar to what happened with the gangsta rap, which despite its origins managed to have its largest audiences among upper-middle-class whites who replicated the rogue signals and vandalistic lyrics of the songs, and then left the bar and continued on their way to school or work . The same thing happens here, it is a culture that is emulated from the symbolic, but that does not necessarily mean that everyone who sings or listens to it is linked to the narco”.

Bizarrap and Featherweight posing in Mexico City. 33 Productions (EFE/33 Productions)

Thus, with a bit of sport on top, a lot of hip-hop, —a formula also used by reggaeton singers—, emulating the manners of excessive luxury and the continuous celebration of the protagonists of the genre of their songs and with a charisma that many Corridos experts in the United States recognize as unique, Featherweight mixes everything and creates his own style. “Many years ago I interviewed the great composer of Los Tigres del Norte, Enrique Franco, composer of ‘La jaula de oro’, and he said: ‘Global musical phenomena occur when even those who don’t know about music know.’ Featherweight is the equivalent of what Los Tigres del Norte were at the time, but with the potential of the Tik Tok era, ”confirms Ramírez-Pimienta.

While she sings Ella baila sola, the Mexican makes pastel colors fashionable, Bermuda shorts with the same pattern, men wearing refined and long necklaces and makes everyone in the Latino hairdressers in the United States baptize their haircut ” the Featherweight”, although the mullet type “Edgar” existed decades ago in the slums.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country