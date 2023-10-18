The conflict worsened in the Middle East between the group Hamas and Israel since October 7. In more than ten days of war, 3,478 people have been killed and another 12,000 have been injured – most of them women and children – in the Gaza Strip, while on the Israeli side more than 1,400 people have died and 4,200 were injured, according to the report. of local authorities.

More than 400 people lost their lives due to a projectile that fell on the Al Ahli Hospital, located in Gaza, territory controlled by the Hamas group. The so-called Islamic Jihad was blamed by Israel for bombing the care center.

What is Islamic Jihad?

The Hamas group took control of the Gaza Strip in 2006. Since then, and without elections, it has deployed its power in the region.

Although they are the majority, In Gaza there is also the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the second most powerful group, whose objective is “to establish a Palestinian state that is committed to the destruction of Israel”according to the National Counterterrorism Center, a United States government agency.

The European Council on Foreign Relations views the organization, founded in 1981, as an “elite vanguard,” rather than a “broad community” group: “It maintains a secretive and apparently disciplined cellular structure.”

Islamic Jihad has Iran as its main financier, specifies said international organization. Furthermore, in its goal to destroy Israel, it has a “long history of attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians, dating back to the 1980s.”

What relationship does Islamic Jihad and Hamas have?

The United States describes Islamic Jihad as a terrorist organization which, under its military wing called Al-Quds Brigades, acts against Israel.

“Sometimes operates in coordination with Hamasalthough the groups have had a tense relationship because Jihad occasionally disagrees with Hamas’ strategy for confronting Israel,” the National Counterterrorism Center maintains.

Israeli soldiers run to take up positions in an area on the border with Gaza.

The Jihad is equipped with mortars, unmanned aircraft systems, anti-tank guided missiles, improvised explosive devices and small arms. According to the authorities, he launches devices against Israel from the Gaza Strip.

There is no consensus on how many people are part of the Jihad. The United States estimates that there would be around 1,000, who are distributed in the Gaza Strip, Israel, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Iran.

What has Islamic Jihad said about the bombing of the Gaza hospital?

The group rejected the Israeli accusation that it was the failed launch of one of its rockets that caused hundreds of deaths and accused Israel of committing “the brutal massacre.”

There is talk of hundreds dead in the attack on the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza.

The Islamist movement assured that Israel “makes up lies” and “is trying to evade its responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed by bombing” the medical center compound in Gaza City, where some 2,000 civilians were taking refuge.

“YIP, like the rest of the resistance forces in Gaza, does not use places of worship or public facilities, especially hospitals, as military posts to store weapons or launch missiles,” they responded in a statement.

Israel insists it has images and intelligence data to blame Jihad. The United States has said that “Israel is not responsible” after analyzing communications intercepted in the region that would show that an extremist group was behind it.

*With information from EFE and AFP