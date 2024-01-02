Hundreds of migrants bound for New York City are being dropped off in New Jersey, amid political tensions and new regulations imposed by New York Mayor Eric Adams in relation to the arrival of migrants. In a strategic change by bus operators, they changed their routes to evade the strict regulations issued by the Big Apple authorities.

According to the Jersey City X (formerly Twitter) account, at least four buses, coming from Texas and Louisiana, chose to make stops at the Secaucus Junction train station this weekend. Once there, the migrants disembarked and took trains to New York City..

New rules imposed by Mayor Adams require charter bus companies to provide passenger manifests, as well as delivery times and locations at least 32 hours prior to arrival. This regulation responds to the controversial practice of Republican-led states, such as Texas, that seek to send migrants and asylum seekers to cities governed by Democrats.

Reports indicate that, in recent days, At least 10 buses from various places in Texas and one from Louisiana arrived at various transit stations in New Jersey, transporting nearly 400 migrants. Meanwhile, New York City has welcomed more than 14,700 new arrivals in the last month.

New York is concerned about the change in strategy for transferring migrants

The bus operators' strategy, using transit points in New Jersey, has generated concern and frustration among New York City officials. The massive impact on the city's social services and infrastructure is a cause of concern for local authorities.

Migrants hope to find accommodation in New York.

The mayor of Secaucus, Michael Gonnelli, expressed his concern about this situation in a statement, noting that bus operators appear to have found a loophole in Mayor Adams' restrictions, dropping migrants at transit stations in New Jersey before arriving in New York. The conflict between the city and the red states is expected to persist as both sides fight over management of the migratory flow to the United States.

Migration to the United States has increased significantly in recent years, putting pressure on cities that receive migrants. The United States government's immigration policy has changed in recent years, making it more difficult for migrants to enter the country legally.

This has led to more migrants arriving in the United States irregularly, which can make it difficult for them to access services and resources. Some Republican-led states have adopted policies that seek to discourage migrants from entering their states.. This has included sending migrants to Democratic-run cities, such as New York.

New York has been a popular destination for migrants for centuries. The city offers a wide range of economic and social opportunities, making it an attractive location for those seeking a new life. However, the massive arrival of migrants has strained the city's resources. New York authorities have taken steps to address the migrant crisis, including opening new shelters and hiring more staff to help migrants, but these measures have not been enough to meet growing demand.