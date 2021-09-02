The car market is experiencing a period of strong transformation and transition towards electric mobility. 100% vehicles currently represent the 5% of the car fleet and their diffusion is on the rise above all thanks to incentives state and regional, even if the market is waiting for a refinancing of theEco-bonus sold out in August.

This forced stop to state bonuses and the known Italian infrastructural deficiencies are holding back the rise of the electric car, with motorists who currently they prefer to buy a hybrid car more, which for some represents the ideal bridge between endothermic vehicles driven and appreciated up to now and electric ones.

What is the favorite car today? Hybrid, petrol or electric

What is the favorite car today? For 6 out of 10 Italians, the next car could be plug-in hybrid. To say it, the annual Automotive Customer Study of Quintegia, which sees the ranking by engines occupied in 3 of the first 4 positions by the new power supplies, with the gas which resists in second place on the second step for the traditional, followed by hybrid not electrically charged and from full electric.

Which is the favorite car of Italian motorists today

According to this research, on almost 3,700 motorists Italians involved, 1 interviewee out of 2 still takes into consideration the gas, while they represent the 46% those who would buy one non-plug-in hybrid.

This power supply already proves to be the second most chosen solution by Italians in the first 8 months of the year with a market share of around 28%.

6 out of 10 Italian motorists prefer to buy a plug-in hybrid car

One step from the podium is the electric, which represents a possibility for the 43% of Italians, up 37% last year.

Plug-in hybrid or electric car?

The plug-in hybrid car according to the researchers is transitory and preparatory to the 100% electric one. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the share of those interested in full electric goes up to 70% among those who already drive a hybrid car.

70% of plug-in drivers are interested in switching to an electric car

To testify to the gradualness of the process of winning consumer confidence, the research also found that electricity is chosen as secondary car: 65% of e-car owners say they would not have made the purchase had it been the only car in the family fleet.

