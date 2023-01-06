A member of the medical team supervising the first lung transplant in Egypt confirms, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the success of the operation that was performed on the 30-year-old girl after her two brothers donated earlier, noting that everything was going well before a sudden health setback occurred.

The head of the lung transplant unit at Ain Shams University added to “Sky News Arabia”: “All those in charge of the operation felt optimistic about the girl’s condition, despite her difficult and complex health condition. The medical staff was dedicated to their work, and the experiment actually succeeded, and she was able to breathe normally.”

And Hussein continues with sorrow, during his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The condition has improved and she has the full ability to communicate with the medical team and her family, so we separated all medical devices and the days passed peacefully, but there was a severe rejection of the body from the lung two days ago, and immediately we tried to intervene and give her treatment.” unnecessary useless.”

A member of the medical team supervising the first lung transplant in Egypt states: “We feel the pain of the death of the case 3 weeks after the operation, but at the same time we will continue to provide medical service to patients with all our energy, and we will complete the program that we started for lung patients.”

Ain Shams University had confirmed, in an official statement at the end of last December, that the patient had recovered and passed through the intensive care stage, which included cardiopulmonary perfusion devices, which are used as supports for heart and lung functions until their function is restored, and that she has moved to the second stage of physical and respiratory rehabilitation.

Earlier, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Egyptian Minister of Health, announced the endeavor to establish the largest regional center for organ transplantation in the Middle East within the medical city in Nasser City, explaining that it will consist of operating rooms with international designs as well as a national network for organ transplantation, whether heart, kidney, liver and lung.