Historic expulsion! 🟥👀 Misael Domínguez was sent off 23 seconds after entering the pitch, thus becoming the fastest red card in the HISTORY of Liga MX. 😳🔥 Was the decision fair? #ad pic.twitter.com/DyfOW5RfHC — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) February 20, 2023

Another of the fastest expulsions in Mexican soccer was in the second leg of the Apertura 2013 when the Colombian Hernan Burbano entered with tigers to face the America, being present only 28 seconds. With 42 seconds it also appears shayr mohamedson of the Argentine Anthony Mohamedwho in his debut with Monterey He entered the field to be sent to the showers after 42 seconds, being the rookie who is thrown out the fastest in the history of the League.

UNUSUAL! Shayr Mohamed, son of the Turk, made his father’s debut tonight at the Azteca, when the game ended, he entered and was expelled after 40 seconds! for a hard foul to Sergio Díaz. The referee of this incredible expulsion was Fernando Guerrero in Liga MX. pic.twitter.com/hUBeDNIeAa – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 23, 2020