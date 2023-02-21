This Sunday in the Aztec stadiumone of the fastest expulsions in the history of Liga MX was seen, since Misael Dominguez He entered for Tijuana in their duel against América, however, with just 23 seconds on the pitch he saw the red card after a controversial foul on the Chilean Diego Valdes.
In fact, in the same broadcast of the match they wondered if that was the fastest red card so far, which, supposedly, would not be the case, since according to Ricardo Salazar of TUDNIt is the third fastest expulsion of a footballer coming on as a substitute, however, he did not share what the other two were, for this reason, other media are completely sure that it is the fastest expulsion of a relay.
Another of the fastest expulsions in Mexican soccer was in the second leg of the Apertura 2013 when the Colombian Hernan Burbano entered with tigers to face the America, being present only 28 seconds. With 42 seconds it also appears shayr mohamedson of the Argentine Anthony Mohamedwho in his debut with Monterey He entered the field to be sent to the showers after 42 seconds, being the rookie who is thrown out the fastest in the history of the League.
In the case of expulsions in players who did not enter the exchange, Gustavo Napoles holds the record by being kicked out after 20 seconds of the duel between Chiapas and celaya of 2002. The second place belongs to the goalkeeper Tirzo Carpizo of stripedbeing sent off after 33 seconds in their clash against Toluca in the nineties. Subsequently there is noah mayawho was ejected after 43 seconds into the saint Louis against Morelia of the Opening 2019. Finally, it appears Jorge Sanchez of the America seeing the red one minute against juarez in 2020.
