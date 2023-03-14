On March 14, 2023, the newborn child of raw food blogger and vegetarian Maxim Lyuty, who advocated a healthy lifestyle, died. The child lived for about a month and died of exhaustion associated with long starvation and pneumonia. About who Lyuty is, what values ​​he promoted and what led to the death of the baby – read in the Izvestia material.

Blogger Lyuty – biography and beliefs

In his social networks, Lyuty promotes a raw food diet, fruitarianism and prano-eating – refusing food and feeding on the energy of the sun. He also calls for a total abstention from meat. According to the blogger himself, with the help of these practices, he managed to overcome six chronic diseases, as well as save his grandmother from diabetes. Lyuty has 63.7 thousand followers on Instagram (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) and 1.7 thousand on VKontakte.

The future blogger was born in 1980 in St. Petersburg. His family was wealthy and, in his own words, “advanced”. They had rich relatives and friends, and the young Lyuty (his real surname) was not limited in anything.

In the 1990s, he joined the growing rave culture and began attending a variety of club and house parties. On them Lyuty tried drugs for the first time, and in 1998 he already received a suspended sentence for possession.

Shortly thereafter, he moved to his mother in Italy and returned to Russia only in the early 2000s. Later he studied at the St. Petersburg State Electrotechnical University “LETI” named after. V. I. Ulyanov as a public relations specialist. After some time, Lyuty also received a second degree – at the Department of Social and Political Sciences of the St. Petersburg State University of Telecommunications.

He became a vegetarian in 2010. From that moment on, he traveled for several years in India, Goa and Sri Lanka, where he studied various yoga practices, the concept of karma, and in every possible way tried to leave everything worldly behind.

All this did not prevent Lutoy from doing business and earning money. He is the founder of a health center in Sochi, owns a production center, promotes online self-development schools, and is also engaged in the construction and organization of turnkey autonomous settlements.

Blogger Lyuty – the death of a child and a criminal case

Last year, Lyuty moved to Sochi with his wife Oksana Mironova. There they organized the “Living Person” club, supposedly helping to improve health and deal with personal problems. The couple had a son there.

In March 2023, the child fell ill, and on March 8, his condition deteriorated sharply – the baby was wheezing, he began to have convulsions. His parents took him to the Sochi Center for Maternal and Child Health, where doctors pronounced him dead.

During the investigation, it became known that the child was born on February 11 at home, without proper medical supervision. In addition, the spouses did not register the newborn through the registry office, although this is required by law.

Upon the death of a baby, a criminal case was initiated under part 1 of article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”). With regard to Lyuty, an administrative protocol was drawn up under Article 19.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses on disobedience to the lawful demand of a police officer. His wife was released on bail.

As acquaintances of the blogger told the Telegram channel “Caution, news”, Lyuty ignored the basic needs of the child and tried to transfer him to solar energy.