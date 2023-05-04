It reinvents itself! Nickol Sinchi She is a cumbia singer who became known after joining the Corazón Serrano music group from San Juan. In this orchestra, the artist had the opportunity to develop and show all the vocal talent that she has to move and transmit the feeling of each song that she interprets. Throughout her 10-year career, the vocalist of the Piurana symphony has become popular thanks to what her followers see on stage and some things that she shows on her social networks.

However, what he has not shown is that family side that he prioritized when he left the music company a few months ago. What we did know about the interpreter of “Your absence” was that it was very difficult for her to be away from her little one, since she had to leave the house and order it from her mother when she was just a month and a half old. life. That same affinity that she feels with her parents and siblings has made her start a new project. What will she do now? Below, we give you all the details.

What is the artistic trajectory of Nickol Sinchi?

Glenda Nickol Sinchi Urbano is a talented artist who was born on January 31, 1999 in Lima. As she recounted, in her family there is no one who has inspired her to sing, since no one had dedicated herself to that before. However, she claims to have had a good vocal range from a very young age. Thus, she saw in music an opportunity to get out of poverty and improve the economic situation for her family.

At the age of 13, he applied for a casting to join the musical group Corazón Serrano. This presentation of her was made secretly from her mother, since the only one who gave her all of her support was her parent. However, she could not enter because the selected one was Estrella Torres. This, far from intimidating her, filled her with more impulse to reapply for the same dream of hers until she achieved it the second time. Her admission occurred on November 1, 2014, when the brothers neyra warrior they officially welcomed him.

Nickol Sinchi says goodbye to Corazón Serrano after 10 years in the group

At the beginning of the year, the musical group Corazón Serrano began looking for two new members to join the team that was already formed. That casting led to rumors about the departure of one of the band’s vocalists, but the whole mystery came to an end on March 3, when the singer Nickol Sinchi shared a statement detailing her departure from the sanjuanera cumbia orchestra.

He made this known through his social networks. The public did not hesitate to respond by showing his sadness at the news, since he has been used to the melodious voice of the interpreter of “Hasta la raíz”. the band of brothers neyra warrior He also spoke out and announced that they wanted to negotiate with the young woman, but the answer was negative. Inevitably, she wished her well, as the end of her contract was on the best of terms.

Corazón Serrano announces the departure of Nickol Sinchi. Photo: Instagram capture/@CorazónSerranoPerú

What plans does Nickol Sinchi have with his family?

The singer Nickol Sinchi retired from Corazón Serrano and, far from entering a new job immediately, took a break for a long time.

Apparently, he was resting for all the time he worked tirelessly on the tours of the sanjuanera cumbia orchestra and at the beginning of April of this year he reappeared on networks to detail what new projects he had in mind. Thus, on May 1, the podcast of Carlos Orozcoin which he spoke with the 24-year-old artist from Lima.

In this interview, the interpreter of “Vuelve” did not hesitate to detail the orchestra that she was organizing with her family: “Now that I’m alone, I go into everything. I have to see what we are going to do for the photo session, what I am going to wear, I check who the musicians will be, we are seeing how we formalize the company with my family…“.

He also explained that they are working on songs in collaboration with other artists. On the other hand, she explained that just as she traveled with Corazón Serrano, she also hopes to go on her own to countries like Bolivia, Ecuador and Mexico.

Nickol Sinchi was accompanied by his father to night events before he entered Corazón Serrano. Photo: Composition LR/Youtube/Carlos Orozco/Instagram/Nickol Sinchi

Nickol Sinchi sang in cars out of necessity

The careers of most artists in Peru have often been complicated due to the reality they faced and family limitations. The case of Nickol Sinchi is not her exception, because in a recent interview, the singer revealed that she resorted to singing in cars during her childhood to bring money home.

“We didn’t have jobs and what I knew was to sing. My dad was a thousand trades, but, since it was bad, that’s where I experimented and, instead of going to school, I was going to sing to the cars. (At the beginning) I went up, they looked at me and I went down, I paid my ticket and I went down because I didn’t know how to start, ”she said in an interview with Carlos Orozco.

Nickol Sinchi recalled his beginnings in cumbia with Carlos Orozco. Capture Youtube

The time Nickol Sinchi was rejected in Corazón Serrano

The first time Nickol Sinchi Urbano tried to be part of Corazón Serrano, she was just 13 years old. Although she surprised the Guerrero Neira brothers at El Huaralino Internacional with the song “Paris” by Oreja de Van Gogh, on that occasion the winner was the northerner Estrella Torres.

In the interview he offered to Orozco, Nickol Sinchi reveals that he went to the casting late at night and without having prepared. And her father was her accomplice, because her mother did not want her to audition. In the end she managed to become one of the finalists in Lima and traveled to Piura for the final stage, but she was not chosen. “That’s where I didn’t stay, but I still continued in music,” says the interpreter from Villa El Salvador.

What did the owners of Corazón Serrano say after the departure of Nickol Sinchi?

After several years in the orchestra serrano heart, the singer Nickol Sinchi decided to step aside from the group that gave her the opportunity to grow. After her decision, the official Instagram account of the musical group issued a statement that released the news and sent a message to her former vocalist.

“A few months ago, we learned of the intention not to renew his contract, the same one that expired on March 1, 2023. We, at all times, tried to negotiate and try as much as possible to continue working, but Nickol explained his negativity to us for personal reasons, which we understand and respect”, subscribes the publication.

What disease did Nickol Sinchi suffer from?

Singer Nickol Sinchia former member of Corazón Serrano, recently revealed in an interview that he is a person very close to his family, but that on one occasion, after the car accident that his father suffered, he suffered from an illness, but little by little he was able to overcome it.

“I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression when I was 15 because of my dad’s accident. I made a bad decision in the course of my life, but music saved me and joining the group (Corazón Serrano) was the best medicine for me,” she said.