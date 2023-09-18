For those passionate about astronomy and cosmic phenomena, you will be able to appreciate an impressive spectacle; a solar eclipse is about to arrive, the astronomical event will only cause the Earth to plunge into a momentary darkness, It will even be visible in different parts of Mexicothus, We tell you the details that you should know.

A total eclipse is marked on the cosmic calendar, know the exact time in which this event will leave Mexico in darkness, this is because the solar eclipse promises to be an impressive event.

According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the two solar eclipses will not be repeated in the country in the next 28 years, while according to information from the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE), the solar eclipse will be partially visible from the Americas, between 09:05 and 14:55 hours, central Mexico time.

When will the sky darken in Mexico?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking sunlight. This extraordinary astronomical event can be total, partial or annular, depending on the exact alignment between the Earth, the Moon and the Sun. Sun.

Fortunately in Mexico, you will have the opportunity to enjoy two different types of solar eclipse; It should be noted that they can be seen partially and partially in some regions, thus promising to be one of the highlights of the year for those admirers of the universe.

The National Eclipse Committee of Mexico announced that the next solar eclipses can be seen in October of this year and in April 2024; The last annular eclipse that was observed in Mexico was on May 10, 1994.

The event to be seen in Mexican territory on October 14, 2023 is not a total solar eclipse, but an annular one, therefore, the Moon will not be close enough to the Earth, so a ring of light will be seen around the satellite.