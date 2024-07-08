With increased support for low-carbon energy in the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Wood Mackenzie projects that wind and solar power will expand six-fold by 2050 and that low-carbon hydrogen will account for 5 percent of the energy mix. It also shows that demand for fossil fuels will peak by 2030.

#effect #quotNovember #electionsquot #Americas #energy #transition