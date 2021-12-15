The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has updated the procedures for entering the emirate from within the country, and adopts the use of the EDE system for rapid detection at entry points to the emirate.

The “EDE” examination relies on advanced technology to monitor possible cases of infection with the “Covid-19” virus.

The technology is based on measuring magnetic waves emitted by the spectrum of the virus itself, “RNA”.

Detection of HIV infection is done through an electronic application using a mobile phone within 3 seconds.

Personal data is not stored, images are stored, or privacy is violated.

