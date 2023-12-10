Javier Mileia 53-year-old economist, warned Argentines that it will be necessary to do a harsh fiscal adjustment that will involve sacrifices upon assuming the presidency this Sunday.

“There is no money, there is no alternative to adjustment, there is no alternative to shock“Milei exclaimed before thousands of people who gathered to listen to him in the square in front of Congress.”In the short term the situation will get worse, but then we will see the fruits of our efforts“he added.

What is expected from the so-called economic 'shock' in Argentina

In essence, the call economic 'shock' It is a series of measures that Milei will apply in the country, as anticipated by the Argentine president during his first presidential speech.

The president admitted that the “shock” plan that will apply will have a negative impact on the level of activity, employment, real wages and the poverty and indigence rate. “There will be stagflation, it is true, but it is not something very different from what has happened in the last two years,” she said.

There will be stagflation, it is true, but it is not something very different from what has happened in the last two years

Milei assured that the “inheritance” left by Kirchnerism is the worst that an Argentine Government has ever received, with a financial deficit and fiscal equivalent to 17% of GDP, inflationn that grows at an annual rate of 300%, paralyzed economic activity, a poverty rate of 45% and a destitution rate close to 10%.

He ratified that he will apply a fiscal adjustment of 5% of GDP which, he promised, will fall “almost completely” on the State and not on the private sector. He also confirmed that he will “clean up” the Central Bank's liabilities and put an end to monetary issuance, which he believes is the cause of Argentina's high inflation.

But he pointed out that monetary policy acts with a lag of between 18 and 24 months, so he anticipated that inflation will remain high, and cited private forecasts that foresee monthly rates of between 20% and 40% between now and next February. Milei painted a delicate fiscal and monetary scenario that in his opinion places Argentina on the verge of hyperinflation, which could reach 15,000% annually.

Javier Milei officially takes office as president of Argentina.

“This is the legacy they leave us: a planted inflation of 15,000% annually, (against) which we are going to fight tooth and nail to eradicate,” he promised. “It is our highest priority to make all possible efforts to avoid such a catastrophe, which would take poverty above 90% and indigence above 50%,” she insisted.

Milei also warned of the “inheritance” in terms of debt: 30 billion dollars of debt with importers; 10,000 million of profits retained from foreign companies as profit transfers; 25,000 million of Central Bank debt; and 35,000 million of Treasury debt.

“The bomb in terms of debt amounts to 100,000 million dollars, which will have to be added to the nearly 420,000 million of already existing debt,” he warned. Added to these are the maturities in 2024 of sovereign debt issued in pesos, for the equivalent of about 90,000 million dollars, plus the maturities with multilateral organizations for 25,000 million.

“With financial markets closed and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fallen due to the brutal defaults of the outgoing Government, the 'roll over' of debt is extremely challenging,” he warned. Despite the apocalyptic outlook described, Milei said that after the “macroeconomic readjustment,” Argentina's situation will begin to get “better.” “There will be light at the end of the road,” she predicted.

The five measures contemplated by Milei's economic 'shock' in Argentina

1. Balance public accounts

Milei formulated the fiscal objective of achieving financial balance (primary fiscal result and payment of debt interest) in 2024, which means at least achieving a primary surplus equivalent to 2% of GDP.

To do this, it should apply a fiscal adjustment of at least 5% of GDP, an ambitious goal that would involve drastic measures and not exempt from unpopularity and political costs.

The focus would be on reducing expenses on public infrastructure works and on public administration personnel, lowering subsidies, especially for energy and transportation, and cutting current transfers to the provinces. Assistance to thirty public companies would also be cut, which in a second phase would be privatized.

2. Deactivate the Central Bank 'bomb'

One of Milei's priorities is to “deflate” the Central Bank's liabilities, something that, according to the economist, is urgent to avoid entering hyperinflation. The unpaid debt of the Central Bank amounts to about 25,000 million dollars, a 'bomb' made of financial instruments (Liquidity Letters -Leliq- and Passive Passes) placed between commercial banks.

There is speculation in the market with an exit that redeems these instruments in exchange for Treasury debt securities or cash obtained from an international loan – for example, more financial aid from the International Monetary Fund -, or a combination of these. alternatives.

3. Stop the monetary issue

The Central Bank will stop issuing money to assist the Treasury in its financing needs, a practice to which Milei attributes the phenomenon of high inflation in Argentina.

4. Take the exchange 'bull' by the horns

The plan to dollarize the economy and close the Central Bank promised by Milei during the campaign seems to have lost steam or, at least, will not be executed immediately. The market expects that, as soon as it begins, the new Government will devalue the official exchange rate between 75 and 100%.

Then would come other steps towards the progressive exchange rate unification – today there are around twenty alternative exchange rates coexist – and, finally, the lifting of the so-called exchange rate 'trap', the swarm of restrictions to access foreign currency that prevails in Argentina.

But progress towards these objectives will depend largely on the level of net reserves that the Central Bank manages to accumulate, currently negative at around 10.5 billion dollars.

5. Honest prices

Milei aims to end the “repression” of prices in the economy that keeps certain values ​​of regulated goods and services fixed or retracted. This correction, together with the exchange measures that he plans to adopt, will have an inflationary effect, with a price index already very high, close to 160% year-on-year in November.

Milei himself has recognized that “stagflation” will deepen and that it will take time to get out of it, a delicate scenario where almost half of the population is already poor.

*With Efe and AFP