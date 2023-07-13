For the professional immigrants with an advanced degree or people with extraordinary ability, the EB-2 visa is ideal for this type of profile.

For the approval of said visa, it is necessary for the applicant to have a job offer and one labor condition certification issued by the United States Department of Labor (DOL).

DOL regulations generally prohibit issuing certifications on their own, however, employers may be exempted from the requirement to have a job offer and certificate, if they qualify for one. National Interest Waiver (NIW).

To apply for an NIW, you must first demonstrate that your professional profile deserves to be classified as an advanced degree or a person of exceptional ability.

These are the requirements for each one.

EB-2 visa requirements for professionals with an advanced degree

According to the page of immigration and visas In order to qualify as an advanced degree professional, you must demonstrate that you have a professional degree higher than a US baccalaureate degree or a equivalent degree abroad.

To verify the above, you can officially transcribe the documents that legitimize said study, as well as carry out a evaluation by an educational agency endorsed by the United Statesamong other things.

To apply for the EB-2 visa, you must show that you have a professional degree greater than a bachelor’s degree. (Archive)

Similarly, to be a professional with an advanced degree, you must make sure that Your higher professional degree is related to the industry in which you will be working.

To ratify that relationship, you can write or ask your employer to write a letter specifying the functions of the job. Also, you can ask for a Copy of your company’s annual report.

EB-2 visa requirements for people with exceptional abilities

To qualify for this category, you must demonstrate exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or businessa degree of additional experience that makes you stand out from the average and the usual.

To demonstrate these abilities, you must present evidence that supports at least three of the following six questions:

1. Have you received a degree, diploma, certificate, or similar award from a college, university, school, or other educational institution related to the field in which you have exceptional ability?

2. Do you have at least 10 years of full-time experience in your profession?

3. If required, do you have a license or certification to practice your profession or occupation?

4. Do you have or will you have a high salary or other compensation for your services, which shows your exceptional ability?

5. Are you a member of professional associations?

6. Have you been recognized for your achievements and significant contributions to your industry or field?

Likewise, you should demonstrate that it will comprehensively benefit the United Statesboosting the economy, culture, education and general welfare.

To validate the above, you can make use of your achievements, awards, special recognition, a letter from experts, among others, for justify in writing how you would substantially benefit the North American country.

EB-2 visa requirements for individuals with a National Interest Waiver

You may be exempt from needing a DOL-issued labor offer and certificate if your Proposed projects have a determining impact at the national level and also, has the necessary tools -financial, intellectual, positioning in the media, etc.- to turn this project into reality.



If your proposed projects have a significant impact at the national level, you fall into this category. (Archive)

He Policy Manual of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)offers more information on eligibility for national interest exemptions, and has a special section for specific evidence for employers.

