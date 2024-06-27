Abu Dhabi Police invited drivers to take advantage of the “Badir and Benefit” initiative, which provides facilities and discounts related to early payment of traffic violations as part of its strategic priority in making the community happy and proactive and quality services to the public.

She pointed out that the initiative includes two options: the first is a 35% discount on the violation if the traffic violation is paid within 60 days from the date of committing the violation, with the exception of serious violations, and the second option is a 25% discount when paying between 60 days and up to one year from the date of issuing the violation.

It is also possible to benefit from installments for violations through banks at zero interest for a period of 12 months, provided that the credit card is issued by banks and banks contracting with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

She explained that the “Take Action and Benefit” initiative aims to facilitate matters for drivers and encourage vehicle owners to pay traffic fines, pay them in installments over the course of a year, and enhance public awareness of the advantages of early payment of fines, as it provides several privileges and facilities, including avoiding an increase in the value of traffic fines and avoiding an increase in violations.