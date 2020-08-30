Highlights: WhatsApp wants to launch digital banking service in India

400 million people in India use WhatsApp

Rahul has said that the nexus between BJP and WhatsApp has been revealed.

WhatsApp plans to provide 3 main services to low income people in association with banks and other financial service providers.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Modi government on WhatsApp digital banking (rahul on Digital Banking plan of Whatsapp). He has said that 400 million people in India use WhatsApp. WhatsApp will need the permission of the Modi government to start the money transaction service. In such a situation, WhatsApp is in the grip of BJP. Rahul has said that the nexus between BJP and WhatsApp has been revealed. The money transaction service that Rahul Gandhi has mentioned is what is the digital banking plan of Whatsapp, about which he has mentioned many times.

WhatsApp wants to launch a digital banking service in India. At the Global Fintech Fest held on July 22, top WhatsApp officials also told what their plans are for India. Abhijit Bose, the head of WhatsApp in India, said it would start with UPI-based payments, but the main objective of WhatsApp in India is to reach people with financial services and banks’ digital offerings to customers.

WhatsApp will now join hands with banks

The company will reach out to these offering customers by partnering with banks, working with them, collaborating with non-backing finance companies, insurance companies, providing innovative technology services and fintech partners. Abhijeet Bose has told that he will run several pilot projects in the coming years, during which the problems coming in this service will be seen and resolved.

WhatsApp plan to start these 3 services

WhatsApp plans to provide 3 main services to low income people in association with banks and other financial service providers. First is pension, second is insurance and third is micro loan. He said that there are about 30 crore people in the country whose income is very low and they can take advantage of the pension scheme, but they do not do so. One reason for this is that the process of selling these schemes is very complex. The lack of digital literacy makes it even more difficult. WhatsApp plans to significantly reduce the cost of selling these services to customers. Like pension, its plan is also for insurance and micro credit.