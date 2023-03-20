Edison Flores and Ana Siucho will be parents for the second time. This was announced in a recent publication on their account instagram, on Saturday March 18. This news was applauded by many of his followers and also by characters from the national show business. Although we all know a little about the couple love story, there are only few who know more about the wife of the soccer player of the Peruvian team. In this note we will tell you all the details about the professional scope of Ana Siucho’s life.

What career did Ana Siucho, the wife of Edison Flores, study?

Ana Siucho is a great professional. After finishing her secondary studies, she entered the university to pursue a career in Human medicine, one of the most expensive and complex professions in our country. Currently, he continues to practice this profession.

In the same way, Ana Siucho She has the profile of an influencer on social networks, as she has more than 518,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Ana Siucho studied Human Medicine.

Edison Flores and Ana Siucho will have a second baby

Through a publication on her official Instagram account, Ana Siucho shared very excited that she and Edison Flores will be parents for the second time. In the photographs, they are seen smiling, while the Peruvian soccer player holds a positive pregnancy test, which means that they will enlarge his family. “We couldn’t be happier to finally share this news with you. Alaba will be a big sister. Now we will celebrate everything in fours. What a blessing!”the couple announced.

Ana Siucho shows her tummy from her second pregnancy

Ana Siucho touched social networks by showing her pregnant belly on her Instagram account. Edison Flores’s wife looked very smiling and in an elegant blue dress, because apparently she and the player would have been invited to a wedding.