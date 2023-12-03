The dream of getting the permanent residence In the United States it may be possible through the marriage. Working and staying legally in the North American country can be done if the interested party marries, either with a American citizen or with someone who has the call Green Card. But there are differences in those cases.

According to information from the Citizenship and Immigration Service of the United States (USCIS, for its acronym in English) people interested in bringing their spouse to live in the territory as a permanent resident, that is, bearer of the green card, require certain requirements. Among them, submit the I-130 form. However, there are some differences if the person is a citizen of USA or is it resident.

For example, if the person interested in bringing his or her spouse has the Green Card, In addition to the aforementioned form, you will also need to fill out Form I-485. Likewise, it will be necessary to present a valid marriage certificate, passport-type photos of both, a copy of permanent resident card or the foreign passport showing the stamp that serves as temporary evidence of the permanent residence.

Beyond the changes that may exist in the process, the important point regarding the differences between a marriage with a citizen and someone with home It is the status of the spouse.

Through an interview with Telemundo Miami, Lawyer Jorge Rivera shared that basically the changes occur if the person has legal entry to USA or not, because if you marry a citizen you can obtain residency, even if you entered the country illegally. However, when it comes to a person who only has the home, It is necessary for the spouse to prove that they had legal income.

The lawyer clarified that if you do not comply with this requirement you can request forgiveness, but to do so it is necessary to go to the embassy of USA and, once the legal stay is approved, then you can request the permanent residence by marriage.

If the process is carried out correctly, a residence card for marriage which allows the spouse to work anywhere within the territory of the USA. After three years you could apply for citizenship.

This is why they can invalidate a Gren Card request for marriage

One of the most important points in this type of formalities is that it has to be demonstrated to the immigration services that the marriage It is indeed based on love and a real relationship, otherwise you may face problems.

As part of Procedure It will be necessary to present, for example, joint bank accounts, papers from the residence they share and even photographs or memories that show that the relationship is real.

“Because in migration they are specialists in detecting fraudulent marriages and they do not want to take risks under any circumstances,” said lawyer Rivera, commenting that the consequences in the event of being accused of marriage fraud They are for life and you will never have the opportunity to do so again. resident through this route.

In the event that the officer in the interview to obtain the home suspect that the relationship is not legitimate, the first step will be to separate the couple and ask them questions individually to corroborate that their love story is genuine. If you consider it necessary, you could even send officers to the home to verify that they share the same space.

Finally, the lawyer pointed out that in the event that the marriage ends, for example, due to infidelity on the part of the North American citizen, immigration may consider it as emotional abuse and allow the Procedure run its course, so it is not necessary for people who are seeking the status of home remain in a relationship where they receive some type of abuse.