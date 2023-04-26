He malaria and dengue are two diseases transmitted by mosquitoes They may be confused due to the similarity of some of their symptoms.

However, there are key differences between them It is important to know to prevent and properly treat these diseases.

Transmission of both diseases is by mosquitoes, but the carriers differ. Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti species of mosquito, while malaria is transmitted by female Anopheles mosquitoes. Aedes aegypti bites during the day, while anopheles bites occur at night or in dark conditions.

The incubation period for dengue varies between 3 and 14 days, while in malaria the incubation period varies from 7 to 16 days.s and can extend to several months. In addition, the symptoms of fever also differ. In dengue, high fever starts after 4 to 7 days, while in malaria the fever varies in temperature and the patient may feel cold and sweating.

Dengue prevention can be achieved by protection from mosquito bites, while for malaria prophylactic drugs are available to build partial immunity. Repellents and medicines are mandatory in both cases during trips to vulnerable areas.

malaria treatment It has evolved and drugs such as quinacrine, chloroquine, among others, are used. It is also important to keep our environment clean, cleaning all stagnant water containers, wastewater tanks and plastic materials, which will undoubtedly help in the multiplication of mosquitoes.

It is crucial to create basic awareness among people, including early identification of symptoms, and timely treatment, to reduce the mortality rate in both cases. Early diagnosis and proper treatment are the key to recovery and preventing the spread of these diseases.