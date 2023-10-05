He glutenthat protein often associated with baked goods and cereals, is the center of attention for those who suffer from diseases related to it: Celiac Disease and gluten intolerance.

Although both conditions can trigger similar symptoms, there are crucial differences that must be known to properly manage digestive health.

The Celiac disease is a serious autoimmune condition It affects about 1 in 100 people worldwide, according to Dr. Sarmed Sami, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London.

In people with celiac disease, gluten consumption triggers an autoimmune response that damages cells in the small intestine. This can lead to serious symptoms such as diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, bloating and anemia, as well as long-term complications.

On the other hand, gluten intolerance, although more common, does not involve an autoimmune response or cellular damage. According to Dr. Sami, it is more of a gluten sensitivity in which people may experience gastrointestinal upset, such as diarrhea, after consuming gluten. However, unlike the celiac disease, gluten intolerance It does not usually cause long-term damage to the intestine.

A key indicator to differentiate these two conditions is the reaction to gluten. In gluten intolerance, symptoms usually appear immediately after ingesting gluten, while in celiac disease, damage to the intestine is a slower process and symptoms may not be as immediate.

The importance of an accurate diagnosis is essential. To diagnose celiac disease, blood tests are performed to detect elevated levels of antibodies in response to gluten. If the results are positive, biopsies may be performed through endoscopy to check for damage to the small intestine.

Dr. Sami warns that eliminating gluten from the diet before medical evaluation can lead to false negative results on blood tests for celiac disease. Therefore, it is crucial to perform these tests before making dietary changes.

As for management, people with celiac disease should completely eliminate gluten from their diet to prevent further damage to the intestine. On the other hand, those withgluten tolerance They can adjust their gluten intake based on their sensitivity level. Some can tolerate small amounts, while others may require a more significant reduction.

Dr. Sami emphasizes that there is no evidence that a gluten-free diet is healthier for people without celiac disease or gluten intolerance. In many cases, digestive problems may be related to other food components, such as fats and sugars, rather than gluten itself.

Understanding the differences between celiac disease and gluten intolerance is essential for proper medical care and effective digestive health management. Gluten may be a challenge for some people, but for most of us, there is no reason to eliminate it from our diet without a valid medical cause.