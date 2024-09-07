Now that Spanish rosés have decidedly opted for the Provençal style, it is good to look back at the clarets that were once the best expression of a typology as popular as it is endearing. But first it is worth clarifying, because they are still confused with rosés, to the point that some wineries do not hesitate to label them as such. The reason for this nonsense lies, to a large extent, in the absence of specific European Union legislation that clearly differentiates them. But we do not have it in Spain either, where the Royal Decree 1363/2011 The new legislation, which develops the Community regulations on wine labelling, removes the old requirement of minimum percentages of grape types that a claret and a rosé wine had to contain and limits itself to mentioning issues relating to the colour of the wine (white, white from white grapes, white from red grapes, rosé, claret and red). A situation which allows a claret to be classified as a rosé without any major problems, thus benefiting from the commercial pull of this type.

Beyond regulations and decrees, the reality is that clarets and rosés are different wines, with different production processes, which give rise to specific oenological results and sensory characteristics. Each one has its own production process. Generally speaking, claret has been and is a traditional way of making a red wine, characterized by the fact that the must ferments with the skins of red and white grapes, generally from the same vineyard, where they have always coexisted. In the case of an exclusively red variety, the maceration times are reduced to achieve a more open-coloured wine. In the case of rosé, although it also starts with red grapes and may contain some white grapes, the must, after a short maceration with the skins and subsequent bleeding, ferments like a white. Similarities and differences that the oenologist will modulate according to his objectives.

It is the specific characteristics of claret that are driving its recovery, and facilitating a more than notable increase in its quality. Let us not forget that there was a time when all the red wines from the different areas of Castile and Leon, Aragon, Navarre, and La Rioja were claretes, a logical consequence of vinifying together, generally in wooden vats, the red and white grapes from the same vineyard. They used to adopt picturesque names, such as the Burgalese churrillo, the expressive ojo de perdiz, or the unique madreo from Leonese lands, with its natural needle, made with prieto picudo, whose peculiar elaboration includes adding whole bunches during fermentation. But the clearest example of its importance was the Rioja Clarete from CVNE, made in the style of the Bordeaux Clairet from Medoc, with which the Haro winery began its successful journey. However, the ever-increasing demand for red wines with more colour and body marginalised the claretes, while the demand for rosés increased. Even in Cigales, where claretes have historically been their hallmark, they have ended up opting mainly for rosé, with some notable exceptions.

Tastes change and consumption trends evolve over time. Today, with high temperatures and a preference for lighter and more subtle foods, there is a demand for wines that can be enjoyed chilled, providing their rich taste and smell without being overwhelming. This offers a great opportunity for the renewed clarets to recover their lost taste. Their peculiar aromatic expression, the citric freshness of their fruity flavour, and their striking and bright light red colour make them a rising option, with a great future. These six clarets are a good example of this.

ROGUE OF THE CLARET EAGLE 2020

Jorge Monzón and Isabel Rodero make this sensational claret from old Tempranillo vines, over 100 years old, together with other white and red varieties from the same vineyard, from the Cascajera plot, located at 850 metres above sea level in La Aguilera (Burgos). Fermentation takes place in oak vats, with subsequent ageing for 17 months in underground caves. Aromas of very ripe fruit with notes of balsamic herbs, toast, spices and some reduction. Tasty, fresh, agile and with a long aftertaste.

·Phone: 638 899 236

·DO: Ribera del Duero

·Guy: aged claret, 14%

·Strains: Tempranillo and other white and red wines

·Price: 38 euros

·Punctuation: 9.4/10

CL CLARETE 2021

For its Winemakers’ Collection, Abadía Retuerta produces this powerful claret, aged for 12 months in French oak, vinified according to the tradition of the Ribera del Duero region. Its structure and volume recall the traditional Bordeaux claret. It has a complex aroma with aromas of wild red berries, hints of meadow herbs, brioche and spices. Tasty fruity, slightly caramelised, with a soft touch and a vibrant sensation in the mouth, where the weight of the candied fruit stands out, with a long and lasting finish.

·Phone: 983 687 600

·VT: Castile and Leon

·Guy: aged claret, 15%

·Strains: Tempranillo

·Price: 30 euros

·Punctuation: 9.3/10

LARA OR CLARETE 2021

The winemaker Fernando Ortiz, together with Cristina Alonso, who specialises in wine tourism, are committed to the uniqueness of the Tempranillo grape. For this claret, they use plots with vines that are more than 70 years old from the area around Aranda de Duero (Burgos). Most of the wine is fermented in concrete, and a small part in barrels. Finally, it is aged for six months in American oak. Attractive wild fruit expression with light spicy, floral and balsamic notes. Tasty, with a fresh mid-palate and an expressive finish. ·Phone: 947 650 034

·DO: Ribera del Duero

·Guy: aged claret, 13.5%

·Strains:·Price: 19 euros

·Punctuation: 9.2/10

TORREMILANOS CROW’S EYE 2022

The Peñalba López family understands winemaking classicism with a renewing eye. A good example is this claret made with Tempranillo strains and other native white varieties that are almost 100 years old. After fermentation in stainless steel tanks, the wine is aged on its lees in old American oak barrels for 12 months. Ripe fruity aromas, with milky notes on a light wood and spice base. The best part is in the mouthfeel, tasty, mature, full-bodied, balanced and with an elegant finish. ·Phone: 947 512 852

·DO: Ribera del Duero

·Guy: aged claret, 14%

·Strains: Tempranillo and other red and white varieties

·Price: 25 euros

·Punctuation: 9.2/10

THREE CLARETE SHIPS 2022

Beatriz Herranz and Félix Crespo, creators of the Barco del Corneta winery, together with the winegrowers Ismael and Noelia Revill, have recovered the past fame of the Cigales clarets made with Tempranillo and other white varieties coexisting in the same vineyard, with this Tres Navíos. It has been fermented in a foudre, with subsequent rest on its lees for six months. Aroma of ripe fruit, with delicate notes of flowers on a slightly smoky background of spices and balsamic. Tasty, fresh, light, with a slightly bitter finish. ·Phone: 655 890 949

·VT: Castile and Leon

·Guy: aged claret, 13.5%

·Strains: Tempranillo and Viura

·Price: 18.50 euros

·Punctuation: 9.2/10

THE COUNTRYMAN OF TARES 2023

Rafa Somonte, Technical Director of the winery, recovers the beloved Bercian clarets by vinifying together different varieties from the same plot where old vines of Mencía coexist with Garnacha Tintorera, Palomino Fino, Doña Blanca and Godello. After fermentation, the wine rests for a while in traditional old oak vats. Intense aroma of wild forest fruits with notes of flowers (violet), balsamic and spices. Tasty, easy-going, with a refreshing mouthfeel and a fruity finish. ·Phone: 987 514 550

·DO: Bierzo

·Guy: young claret, 12.5%

·Strains: mencía and other red and white wines

·Price: 9 euros

·Punctuation: 9/10

