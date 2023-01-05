The Orthodox Church shares much of the doctrine, faith and rites with the Catholic Church, but there are certain differences, such as Christmas. While some celebrate this holiday on December 25, in Russia, where there is an Orthodox majority, it takes place on January 7. And after the believers have fasted for forty days.

What is this difference due to? The end of the First World War brought changes with it. Many of the countries where Christian orthodoxy was the predominant religion came under the influence of states that already used or embraced the Gregorian calendar. However, the Orthodox Church did not apply the change and continued to be governed by the Julian, whose December 25 falls on January 7.

Meanwhile, on the 6th Christmas Eve takes place with the obligatory mass at midnight for the birth of Jesus (which is equivalent to the midnight mass in Catholicism). During these days, the believers gather to carry out ceremonies in the open air in order to bless the water. Then they get together to eat and hang out as a family. But in the European giant, gifts are not given during this day either; gift-giving occurs during the New Year.