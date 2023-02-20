Next Saturday, February 25, Real Madrid will receive Atlético Madrid by date 23 of the Spanish League, which has FC Barcelona as the only leader with 59 points, followed by the “Merengue” club, which accumulates 51.
“The derby is coming”Many of the fans repeat both on the streets and on social networks. Why isn’t it classic? What is the difference between one term and the other? Here we tell you.
Classic It is used to define the most important parties in a country. The strongest and most historic rivalry in a League. In Spain, it is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, in Italy we would have Inter against Juventus, in England Liverpool against Manchester United, and in Argentina Boca-River, called the “Superclásico”.
derby refers to matches between clubs:
It should be noted that in certain countries such as Argentina, for example, the term “Derbi” does not exist.all matches of this style are called “Clásico”, including the clashes between the “big five”, Boca, River, Independiente, Racing and San Lorenzo, as well as those of the provinces, Rosario Central-Newell’s, Unión- Columbus etc
Classic and derby at the same time? Yes it can happen, the representative case is that of Scotland, with Celtic-Rangers as an example, since both clubs are from the same city and in turn it is the most relevant clash.
