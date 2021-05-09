One represents strength and virility from ancient times. For example, in Ancient Greece, Dionysus was associated with his figure and Hercules had to face him on the island of Crete, where he was rampaging. The other is a figure from the Chinese horoscope and, precisely, this is his year. For the Chinese, it represents loyalty and prosperity based on work.

These two animals look very different. However, it is the same species that humans transform to adapt their qualities. This has happened for centuries, but many people often wonder how they differ. So, here we will explain what is the difference between a bull and an ox.

Champion bull. Classic annual contest in La Rural de Buenos Aires.

Characteristics of the bull

These verses by Martín Fierro synthesize what the male of the bovines represents: “I am a bull in my rodeo / and a bullfighter in someone else’s rodeo, / I always thought of myself as a güeno / and if they want to try me, / others come out to sing / and we will see who is less ”. Undoubtedly, the bull (Bos taurus) is scared and, as we said, is usually associated with courage.

The bull can weigh a ton (thousand kilograms) during their adult life (lives between 18 and 22 years) and measure 1.5 meters high (height). It is herbivorous, ruminant, and therefore can spend much of the day eating.

However, he can be quite aggressive when looking for a fight, for example with another bull, kicking the ground and lowing loudly, with low tones. The same do the fighting bulls, a traditional symbol of Spain, where bullfighting is increasingly resisted. In Argentina there were bullfights until 1899.

Bullfighting. Increasingly resisted in Spain.

Cattle were domesticated about 10,000 years ago and arrived in America in 1493, during the second voyage of Christopher Columbus. Creole cattle, descendants of those specimens, arrived in the Viceroyalty of Río de la Plata around 1549, as explained on the web by engineer Fernando Holgado, from the Animal Research Institute of the Semi-arid Chaco-INTA. Crossbreeds with British breeds began in 1836, when John Miller introduced the first Shorthorn bull from England, the legendary Tarquin.

In the cabins, the bulls are used as stallions and for the improvement of the different breeds. For this reason, they are not castrated, something reserved for steers and oxen. Steers, intended for meat production, are castrated before entering puberty. And the oxen, after reaching sexual maturity. For this reason, the ox, in short, is a castrated bull.

Ox characteristics

José Hernández, also in the Martín Fierro, dedicates some verses to the oxen: “He has no children, no wife / no friends, no protectors, / because they are all his masters / without anyone protecting him-. güey- / and where will the güey who are not go. ” Indeed, in those days, these animals used to drag plows, as well as all kinds of carts.

Cuban farmers in their oxcart.

As we said, The ox is called the bull that has been castrated at an age that varies between one and a half and two years. Then, since he no longer serves as a reproducer, he will be assigned to work. In Argentina, according to the 2002 Agricultural Census, around 20% of agricultural holdings used blood traction. However, these data do not discriminate between horses and oxen.

In his work Razas bovinas y bufalinas de la Argentina (Imbert-Bavera, 2011), Guillermo A. Bavera explains that equines predominate in the country and that oxen are only used in rugged geographies.

Thus, in small farms, they pull foxes, carts or carts. The author publishes some photos of oxen pulling carts in the Humahuaca ravine or in San Martín de los Andes.

Oxen plowing the field in Tucumán.

Oxen have a robust skeleton, a large front train, which makes them suitable for draft, and a rather poor rear train, Bavera adds. It also highlights its long, strong, bony and generally defective limbs. And its horns, useful to hold the yoke. On the other hand, its meat has less fat than that of other cattle destined for consumption.