Hossam Abdulnabi (Al-Ittihad)

After the election of His Excellency Muhammad bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, as Chairman of the Development Committee of the Ministerial Forum of the World Bank Group, what are the tasks entrusted to the Development Committee, when was it established, and what about its members, meetings and issues on its agenda?

The Development Committee of the World Bank Group Ministerial Forum, formally known as the Joint Ministerial Committee of the Boards of Governors of the Bank and the Fund on Transfer of Real Resources to Developing Countries, was established in 1974.

The Development Committee (DC) is a committee within the Ministerial Forum of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund that aims to achieve intergovernmental cooperation and consensus on issues related to development.

Committee membership

The committee consists of 25 members, usually the Minister of Finance or Development, who represent all members of the Bank and the Fund. They are appointed by each country, or group of countries, represented on the Boards of Executive Directors of the Bank and the Fund. The chairperson is chosen from among the members of the committee and assisted by an executive secretary elected by the committee.

tasks of the Committee

The task of the Committee is to advise the Boards of Governors of the Bank and the Fund on critical development issues and the financial resources needed to promote economic development in developing countries. Over the years, the Commission has interpreted this mandate to include global trade and environmental issues, in addition to traditional development issues.

Committee meetings

The Development Committee meets twice a year. In the spring and fall, the time for the annual joint meetings of the Bank and the International Fund.

Its meetings are held in conjunction with the meetings of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) of the Fund. The meeting agenda is based on issues recommended by the President, the President of the Bank, the General Manager of the Fund, and the Executive Boards of the Bank and the Fund.

Given the committee’s focus, the bank’s president has a special responsibility to suggest topics that he believes will require the governors’ attention.

Committee Publications

During the period from 1984 to 1995, the Development Committee published a collection entitled “Development Issues”. Topics ranged from the genesis and history of the Development Committee to the environment, trade and industry policies, poverty and other issues related to development.

Meetings (a) Except in special circumstances, the Chair shall, after consultation with the members, require that all members of the Committee and their associates be notified at least 30 days in advance of any meeting, and documents shall be distributed at least 30 days prior to the meeting, if possible.

(b) Persons invited by the Committee to be present during the discussion of an item on the meeting’s agenda may submit documents on that item and join the discussion.

schedule of work

A provisional agenda approved by the Committee for each meeting shall be prepared by the Chairman after consultation with the members of the Committee, the President of the Bank and the General Manager of the Fund, and shall be distributed well in advance of the meeting.

Any member of the Committee may also propose the addition of an item to the provisional agenda.