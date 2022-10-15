The car world is having a hard time, but Tesla just kept going. However, now the demand for Teslas is also falling, it seems.

Elon Musk has always been very proud of it: every car he builds is sold. At first, that was mainly the case because Tesla was having some trouble ramping up production. That is of course also a way of not being able to meet your demand, but not necessarily a lucrative one. By now, however, Tesla has been building (usually) a respectable amount of cars per year for a while and the demand is still greater than the supply. We may have said it before, but Tesla is the Field of Dreams of the automotive world in that regard. If you build it, they will come.

But does that always go on? If you wait long enough, the answer is of course no. However, it may take less time to get there than we thought. Tesla’s famous backlog (the number of cars that they still have on order) has clearly fallen in recent months compared to the highest peaks. Sites like InsideEVs and Elektrek reported based on Twitterer Troy Teslike that at the end of September, Tesla’s backlog still accounted for 78 days of car production.

Hi everybody. Tesla’s order backlog was 317,000 units on Sep 21, equal to 78 days of global production. The drop happened in China. This calculation is based on the production rate for each model and the wait times for new orders shown on Tesla’s website. Part 1/2 pic.twitter.com/OJxdNP56qT — Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike) Oct 6, 2022

The number is expected to fall further in the near future. For Tesla and Tesla customers/fanb0iz it is a double-sided sword. On the one hand, the gigantic waiting times that exist between purchase and delivery have in many cases now disappeared. And as long as the demand remains at least more or less equal to the supply, there is no problem. However, if demand continues to fall (well) below the production capacity of Tesla’s gigafactories, things could get painful.

For now, though, the Tesla-loving sites aren’t worried just yet. In addition to the somewhat cooling market, there are a number of reasons to think that this is a temporary effect. Some US customers may be waiting for next year when they can gulp down hard subsidies again. What do you think, will Tesla weather this storm again, or is peak Tesla behind us now? Let us know, in the comments!

This article What? Is the demand for Teslas already falling? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#demand #Teslas #falling