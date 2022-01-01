The higher number of shootings has killed more people than in any year in a quarter century, according to statistics released by the police department on Saturday.

According to statistics, the year 2021 ended with 797 murders. This is 25 more crimes than what was recorded in 2020, and an increase of 299 crimes over the recorder in 2019, the largest number since 1996.

There were 3,561 shooting incidents in 2021, slightly more than 300 such incidents than were recorded in 2020, and 1,415 more incidents than were recorded in the city in 2019.

Other US cities have also seen an increase in the number of homicides, but Chicago, as in previous years, ended 2021 with more homicides than any other city in the US, including New York and Los Angeles, which each recorded 300 fewer homicides. From Chicago in the year through late December, according to police statistics in those cities.