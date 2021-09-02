Vehicles piled up or fallen into the sea dragged by the water, scattered belongings and streets turned into real mighty rivers: the heavy rains that fell on Spain left impressive images and destruction, which the authorities evaluated this Thursday. The cause: the phenomenon of DANA, aka “the cold drop.”What is it?

It is an atmospheric phenomenon that has been popularly called cold drop, especially in the Mediterranean area.

In recent years, the term DANA has been displacing that of cold drop, from the German kaltlufttropfen (drop of cold air). In fact, Germany was victims of dramatic floods this summer (boreal):

What is a DANA?

DANA is the acronym for Isolated Depression at High Levels. Something like a squall. “It is not seen on the earth’s surface but it can be seen in the middle layers of the atmosphere, at an altitude of about 5,000 meters”, according to the spokesman for the National Meteorological Agency (AEMET), Rubén del Campo, quoted by the Spanish newspaper NIUS .

Why does it cause such intense storms?

The heart of DANA has colder air. This causes a wind flow to form around them, which accelerates and favors the surface air tending to rise, thus forming Storm clouds.

It is the entry of this core of cold air, coming from the polar jet current, in contact with the warmer air that is on the surface in Spain that feeds the formation of these strong storms, which are more frequent in the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands.

When do DANAs occur?

In late summer and early fall the DANAs approach the Peninsula. In doing so they find very warm air on the surface and in the Mediterranean Sea.

“That makes them have a lot of fuel so that these very heavy rains occur, “says del Campo.” The truth is that not always there is a DANA in our environment, a storm will occur, it depends on many factors, “he adds. They can also occur at the beginning of the spring.



Is it the same as a cold drop?

Actually, is the same. What happens is that the term cold drop is popularly used many times for rainstorm phenomena that are not in themselves a DANA.

For this reason, DADA, a more specific term, is gaining ground. It is the one recommended by the State Meteorological Agency, compared to the “cold drop”, coined at the end of the 19th century in Germany, with a less precise definition.

