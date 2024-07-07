Again, The Colombian National Team is experiencing the excitement of being able to obtain its second Copa América, The first and only one was won in 2001, when the tournament was held in Colombia.

The Tricolor defeated the Panamanian National Team, scoring a total of five goals to zero and advancing directly to the semifinals of the competition.

The Colombian national team has had an outstanding participation in the Copa América, reaching the semi-finals in 9 of the 23 editions in which it has participated.

What is the ‘curse’ of the Colombian National Team in the semifinals?

It is very common to hear among fans of the Colombian National Team about the ‘curse’ of the Tricolor in the semifinals, and this does not refer to a supernatural or mystical fact, but to a statistical trend that has generated concern among fans.

Historically, the Colombian national team has had a poor performance in the semi-finals, both in Copa América and in World Cups.

America Cup:

Colombia has reached the semi-finals on 12 occasions: 1975, 1979, 1987, 1995, 2001 (champion), 2004, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2024.

1975, 1979, 1987, 1995, 2001 (champion), 2004, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2024. Of the 12 semi-finals played, Colombia has only managed to advance to the final once. : in 2001, when she was crowned champion of the tournament.

: in 2001, when she was crowned champion of the tournament. In the remaining 11 semi-finals, Colombia has lost 9 and drawn 2.

World Cups:



Colombia has participated in 6 World Cups: 1962, 1994, 2014, 2018, 2022.

In one of those 6 participations, Colombia reached the semi-final in 2014, where they lost to Brazil 2-1.

It is worth mentioning that this ‘curse’ is not a real fact or a sentence, but a belief among millions of fans, since in the 2024 Copa América competition, the Tricolor equaled the record of 27 undefeated games, a mark that was registered between 1992 and 1994 under the direction of Francisco Maturana.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

