From the beginning of the tournament to what they are today, it is clear that Chivas has improved greatly, adding a great streak in both Liga MX and the CONCACAF Champions League. Fernando Gago is knowing how to exploit the virtues of all his players and the roles within the squad are increasingly noticeable, as is the case of goalkeeping, where the goalkeeper in the local tournament is Raúl Rangel, while in the La Liga competition zone, Whalley is the one who is adding minutes, leaving Miguel Jiménez forgotten.
The 'wacho', who was the starting goalkeeper throughout Paunovic's management, was warned prior to the start of the tournament by both Gago and Fernando Hierro that his role was already that of third goalkeeper and they recommended that he leave the club, since It wouldn't add minutes. Even so, the veteran goalkeeper opted for continuity considering that at some point he could compete with two tournaments at stake, a serious mistake on the part of Jiménez, who is simply not to the Argentine coach's taste.
Except for a surprise or an injury to the two goalkeepers who are getting minutes, everything indicates that the role that the 'wacho' has today does not have to change and he still has 4 months of total inactivity ahead of the summer market, a result of his excess of optimism. Thus, saying that the goalkeeper is Guadalajara's first transferable for the next transfer market is appropriate, since it has no value for either the coaching staff or the board.
