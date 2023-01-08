It is a fact that Uriel Antuna He wants to go out to European football again after his participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and thus wear the colors of the Panathinaikos of Greece, however, Deportivo Cruz Azul does not want to lower its economic claims and has already rejected the third offer from the Greek club for the loan with a mandatory purchase in the summer of 5 million dollarsaccording to sources of ESPN.
Given that they are not willing to accept less than 6 million dollars for the youth squad from Santos Laguna, for this reason, in the midst of negotiations for the transfer of the footballer, antuna He did not make the trip to Tijuana for matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023 tournament by decision of the coaching staff and the approval of the board.
According to various sources consulted by ESPNthe cement board rejected the first offer of 3.5 million dollarsas well as a second by 4 million dollars in exchange for 100% of the pass antuna.
On Friday the third proposal arrived at La Noria: a loan with a compulsory purchase option in which Panathinaikos takes to Uriel Antuna this winter and in June it pays a figure close to 5 million dollars if some conditions are met, but it was also rejected by the cement board.
Along with the negotiations, according to two sources consulted by ESPN, antuna His performance in training has dropped, he has ceased to be the always cheerful and joking young man, and he even did not finish two practices for accusing “muscle overload”, for which he was sent to the infirmary to receive rehabilitation therapy.
The informants commented that the negotiations will be resumed next week and that in La Noria they do not expect sales less than the $6 million guaranteedof which 50% of the money that enters corresponds to Chivas, since it keeps half of the international pass of antuna.
