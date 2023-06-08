He careful of the curly hair It goes beyond conventional options. In a context where straight hair is the beauty standardthe natural curls they have been relegated.

In 2001, Lorraine Massey, an English stylist, wrote the books “Curly Girl: the handbook” and “Curly Kids: the handbook”, introducing the revolutionary Curly Girl Method.

This method is a detailed guide to take care of curly hair, developed by Massey. Your goal is return to the curl its strength, shine and definition.

Mia Casal, hair expert from Montibello, explains that it is achieved using products free of harmful substances and adjusting the washing and treatment routine.

It is important to use specific shampoos, conditioners and masks to restore the natural beauty of the hair and maintain a balance of hydrationnutrition and protein.

Casal recommends the treatment Decode Zero by Montibello and make gentle movements during washing to avoid damaging hair.

After washing, it detangle hair with fingers and the Hidra Power treatment is used to prevent frizz and provide flexibility.

Finally, it is sealed with conditioner. For redefine curls in later days, the flexible hold gel called Loop can be applied.

Conchi Arias, founder of Campos curlyhairhighlights that afro curls are a symbol of power and beauty.

She mentions that many women with curly hair have turned to chemical relaxers due to the mistaken belief that it isn’t pretty. However, there is increasing recognition of the beauty and hair identity.

Arias explains that as hair becomes frizzier, it also becomes weaker. For this reason, he recommends applying conditioner to wet hair and untangle it with a soft bristle brush before using shampoo.

To define curls, she suggests using protein styling creams and intensive styling treatments. hydration periodically due to dry afro hair.