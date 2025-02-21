The gestures of affection are an obvious sample of the appreciation for other people, in Spain, in general, the affectionate character of its citizenswe tend to greet ourselves with two kisses or a hug, it is not uncommon to show great affection for the friendships, family and people who are loved and the samples of public affection towards the couple are not strange, walking with the hand or of the waist down the street or taking any occasion to kiss or a hug.

In intimacy these Samples of affection are usually even more evidentphysical contact is an essential part of most relationships, they are ways to transmit and receive love, either hugging, kissing or touching. While each couple is different and establishes their own codes and norms, the most common is that this physical contact increases intimacy and even becomes a form of language for them. Are Samples of affection and affection are also important during sexual relationsas demonstrated that the ‘cuddlegasm’ is the new trend in sexuality by 2025.

‘Cuddlegasm’: This is the new trend in sexuality

A couple hugs in bed. Unspash

This trend shows the importance of affection, physical contact and pampering (or ‘cuddles’ in English) in relationships, both personal and intimate and sexual. Kisses, caresses and hugs charge special prominence when enjoying pleasure in the couple, also putting the focus on emotional pleasure and not only in the physical. These little gestures of intimacy also deserve appreciation, before, during and after sex.

“Moments after sex are as important as sex itself. In fact, it is when the brain and body bathe in oxytocin, the ‘bond hormone’, which increases empathy and connection. Find out together can help amplify these benefits thanks to added oxytocin, ”explains Megwyn White, director of Education to satisfy as they collect in Voxpopuli. “Like cooling after training, when the body absorbs the benefits and muscles they relax, curl up guarantees that the physical and emotional benefits of intimate connection They perceive themselves more easily and last over time. ”





The benefits of pampering and hugs in bed

Hug yourself, have gestures of affection … ultimately, GIVING MIMOS, IT IS A GREAT WAY TO EXTEND THE IMMINITY Outside the bedroom, but it is also a very good way to improve complicity in bed and not only during sexual intercourse.

The caresses and hugs oxytocin levels increasea hormone that we segregate when experiencing happiness and intimacy and makes us feel more relaxed and cheerful. The pampering and hugs in bed Increase the contact zoneallows you to free the usual movement of one hug that will no longer depend just on surrounding the other with the arms, the whole body can accompany us.





Physical contact helps reduce stress levelsa smaller amount of cortisol is segregated, the hormone associated with stress, when we embrace, especially if it’s skin with skin. The caresses and pampering are simple gestures, but that show much more than we think, they can demonstrate affection, complicity or desire, if they occur in bed, create intimacy and strengthen affective ties.

