The State Duma adopted a law revoking ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

Deputies of the State Duma of Russia adopted in the third reading a draft law on the withdrawal of ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). This is reported on portal systems for supporting legislative activities. Deputies voted for the document unanimously; no amendments were made to it.

The law on revoking ratification of the CTBT was adopted in a short time

The first reading of the bill was held on October 17, and the second and third readings on the 18th. In each of the three readings of the document introduced by all parliamentarians, the deputies voted unanimously.

Photo: Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / TASS

The bill was also developed in a short time. The possible withdrawal of ratification was mentioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech in Valdai on October 5, and on the 6th, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced the start of work on the law.

What does the withdrawal of ratification of the CTBT mean for Russia?

Withdrawal of ratification does not automatically mean withdrawal from the CTBT. How reported in the explanatory note to the document, Moscow will continue to remain a party to it “with all the ensuing rights and obligations.” “The implementation of the federal law (…) will be a retaliatory measure against the United States, which for a long time has not taken and does not demonstrate any intention to take steps to ratify the CTBT in the foreseeable future,” the document says.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in turn, noted that continued testing is possible, but only as a response to similar actions by the United States. In February 2023, Putin called on Rosatom and the Ministry of Defense to prepare for such a scenario.

Photo: Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / TASS

After the president’s statement, the Ministry of Defense recalled that the Russian nuclear test site on Novaya Zemlya is always maintained in readiness to resume testing.

Now the Federation Council will consider the withdrawal of ratification

The law will be studied at a meeting of the upper house of the Russian parliament in a week – October 25, reported Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov. The head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Grigory Karasin, made the same statement on October 17.

After the Federation Council, Putin will have to sign the document, and only after publication on the official portal of legal information the law on revoking ratification will come into force.