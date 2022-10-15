Mexico.- The young singer, Ángela Aguilar, is flying the same path as her talented father, Pepe AguilarDue to the enormous capacity of his vocal to play music from regional mexicanin addition to having inherited the enormous beauty of his mother, Aneliz Alvarez Alcala.

Angela Aguilar is a woman barely 19 years old, who from a young age made his way into the music industry. He was born in Los Angeles, California during the fall of 2003, on October 8.

For his part, Alejandro Fernández Jr, the young 28-year-old son of Alexander Fernandez and grandson of the interpreter of ‘here between us‘, Vicente Fernandezwas born on November 4, 1993 in the Mexico Cityand has also dedicated himself to following in the footsteps of his dynasty, two men who have been important figures in the world of Mexican music.

No doubt both young they have been the pride of their two great families by continuing with the same legacy that has accompanied them for many decades, that is why Angela and Alex Fernández are related in some Manresa to walk the same path as their parents, singers and composers who They have been in charge of raising the name of Mexican music high up.

Pepe Aguilar and Alejandro Fernández are a legend as Mexican artists, who have positioned themselves at the peak of success over time, and there is no doubt that their children they inherited the same talent to grow as people and singers, in addition to having the social pressure constant only for the fact of being the descendants of great stars.

We recommend you read…

Users in social networks They have criticized the two young interpreters of the Mexican regional countless times, saying that they have the easy road to success, because of their dynasty.