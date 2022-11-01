Although it is normal to think that the most expensive square meter on the planet is found in internationally recognized places, such as the United States, Holland, England and Spain, surprisingly this is not the case. Although they are places with an expensive real estate value, they are not among the most valuable.

Although during the coronavirus pandemic there was an economic recession that produced a decrease in property prices, lOr it is true that there were some sectors of the planet, such as Hong Kong, China, the opposite happened.

Victoria Peak – Hong Kong is a commercial area located on the highest mountain in the city, full of skyscrapers, shops and restaurants.

According to AFP, an apartment in Hong Kong city se sold for $188,000 per square meterwhich represents a new record in the real estate market, which continues to be very dynamic on the island.

ANDhe buyer paid HK$459.4 million (about US$59 million) for a five-bedroom duplex of a total of 313 m2 at 21 Borrett Road in the upper Mid-Levels, a popular district of Hong Kong; the price broke a record dating back to 2017.

On the other hand, a small French town called Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, located on the famous Côte d’Azur, between the cities of Nice and Monaco, is also listed as the areas with an excessive value in the square meter.

According to the ranking carried out by the German real estate agency Engel & Völkers, which highlights the most luxurious areas in the world to buy a home, Cap-Ferrat (as it is also known) occupies the place of privilege. Stars such as Charles Chaplin and Mick Jagge, to name a few, had or have their homes there.

The real estate company’s analysis reveals that the price per square meter for a property located in this French town can exceed 40,000 euros, which in exchange represent more than 190 million Colombian pesos.

The co-founder of the Microsoft company, Paul Allen, bought a villa of 2,500 square meters some 25 years ago in Cap Ferrat for around 15 million euros (more than 48,000 million Colombian pesos). Today this property can cost twenty times more, reported the real estate portal, ‘Metro Cuadrado’.

On the other hand, recent studies have put on the map Uruguay, specifically in Montevideo, as one of the places with the most expensive square meter in the region South American with an average value of 3,000 dollars (12 million pesos) in neighborhoods such as Club de Golf and Carrasco.

so things China, France and Uruguay could have the distinction of the countries with the most expensive square meter, although it is a matter of waiting for the housing perception indicators of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

What is the most expensive square meter in Colombia?

According to statistics provided by the Habi portal, Medellín and Bogotá have the most expensive square meters in the country, with Armenia and Pereira being the cities with the cheapest real estate purchase rates with 2.8 million pesos.

On the other hand, the average price per square meter in Colombia is between 3 million pesos. Thus, this real estate portal highlighted the town of Chapinero, in the capital of the republic, as the most expensive sector with a price of 7 million pesos per square meter.

Bogotá has one of the most expensive square meters in Colombia. Photo: Milton Diaz / THE TIME

