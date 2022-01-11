YE Madrid Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 11:59



Between the rent of the premises, the conditioning and other expenses, the approximate cost of setting up a mechanical workshop

amounts to 28,650 euros, according to him

Peña Group. A cost that is divided into several amounts, in addition to assuming that it will be installed in an industrial warehouse of about 120 m2.

First, you will need a construction project and rent for the workshop that must be presented at the town hall, a paperwork that amounts to 2,500 euros, a building license, 100 euros; conditioning works (depending on the size, the electrical network, effluent control boxes …), the cost can be 4,500 euros. The expenditure on machinery and furniture, which will depend on the final function of the premises, even if we prefer to go second-hand, but this can amount to 18,200 euros. Finally, we must not forget the rental of the premises, which is currently around 600 euros.

To this must be added the administrative expenses such as the license for the workshop activity, which will be approximately 1,600 euros; the industrial registration fee, which depends on the surface of the warehouse, but would be about 900 euros, as well as the obligation to register for the self-employed regime, which amounts to 250 euros. Of course, in the face of the latter, it should be known that if the registration is as a self-employed person registered for the first time for more than 5 years, a rate of 50 euros will be charged in the first 6 months, this rate will gradually increase until reaching the general self-employed.

They specify that if the premises have previously been a workshop, it will be easier and less expensive. It is essential to also check whether the building has a grease separator box and an effluent control box.