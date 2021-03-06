Dr. Vladimir Zaitsov, an ENT specialist, revealed the correct way to treat a cold.

According to Dr. Vladimir, there is a set of certain procedures for treating a cold (runny nose, runny nose) or acute rhinitis, on its own. It is advised not to use addictive vasoconstrictor drops. If the nose is very congested, special drops can be used for children, because they give a similar result, even though the concentration of the drug in it is half the concentration of other drops. Better to use corticosteroid medications.

He explains: “These are hormonal drugs, which many are afraid of, because they think that they have side effects or cause obesity. But in reality this is not true. These drugs do not work immediately, but only after hours the mucous membrane begins to shrink, the congestion goes away, and the mucus begins to flow from Nasal cavity.

And he adds: If the mucus is very viscous, then you can use sprays and drops that help reduce the stickiness, and then move to the second step of treatment – washing the nasal cavity with a saline solution, and then spraying a water-based disinfectant into the nose.

He says: “And the last step, you must use oil drops for the nose: peach oil, apricot oil, these drops soften the mucous membrane, and you can also take anti-decongestant drugs.”

The specialist confirms, if a person notices changes in his condition within a few days for the better, then there is no need to see a doctor. But if, after a week, a person feels that his condition has not changed, and the nasal secretions increase in intensity and turn green, and pressure on the level of the cheeks, then you should immediately consult a doctor, because acute rhinitis may develop into maxillary sinusitis. And he adds, this condition can persist and must be treated.