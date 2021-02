– As soon as you feel that you are falling, the body should strain. Try to group up and fall on your side. So there is less risk of serious injury, says traumatologist-orthopedist Kirill Polyushkin… – In what case do you urgently need to see a doctor after a fall? If there is pain that does not go away, but increases, or edema, numbness occurs, the function of the limb is impaired (you cannot move your fingers, step on your foot).