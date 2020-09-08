Akshay Kumar recently announced the launch of the FUA-G game. Akshay did this announcement via tweet after PUBG was banned. Since then, it has become viral on social media that this was the idea of ​​the game. Now a statement has been issued by the gaming company. It says that no one has any connection with this project except Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar is the guide of the company

The statement released by Vishal Gondal, the co-founder of game development company nCore Games, gives information about the company and its people. Apart from this, it is written that there are rumors on social media that the concept of FAU-G is from Sushant Singh Rajput, this is completely baseless. He has written that Akshay Kumar has been the mentor of this gaming company. Apart from this, it has been written about the game’s poster that it is being accused of being copied. Clarification has been given that its official rights were bought from shutter stock and this is just a teaser poster. The statement also states that the gaming company will take action against anyone who spreads rumors or unfounded news related to this game.

Akshay announces launch after Pabji ban

Recently, the Chinese game PUbG was banned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which Akshay Kumar announced about this game on social media. In this, Akshay informed about launching FAU-G game. He wrote that apart from entertainment, through this game, the players will get to learn about the sacrifice of our soldiers.