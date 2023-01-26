Although sometimes we forget it, the date of our birth has a lot to do with the personality of the people, so, although many people are warm and close, there are also others who tend to be colder and more reserved, for this reason, today we want to talk about those zodiac signs.

And it is that, if you have wondered,what is the coldest zodiac sign of all? Let us tell you that, in this case, the answer would be aquarium, although it is not the only one, there are others who are also reserved and they say her heart is made of iceTherefore, we tell you all the details you need to know.

What is the coldest sign of all

Aquarium. As we already said, Aquarius is the coldest zodiac sign of all.which may seem difficult for some to understand, since people born between January 21 and February 19 are usually quite friendly and sociable, so they do not seem cold at all.

But, do not be fooled by their attitude of camaraderie, because when it comes to showing their feelings, Aquarians are usually the coldest in the zodiac, since it is difficult for them to open up to people and regularly, they will prefer to walk away or put up a barrier, before that your love is deeper.

Capricorn. Like Aquarius, Capricorns are usually quite cold and would rather walk away than be hurt, which is why they are quite selective with their friendships and personal ties, so they can easily hurt others, in order to protect themselves.

What is the coldest zodiac sign of all and why? PHOTO: FREEPIK

Virgo. In the case of this zodiac sign, they are usually quite rational and that sometimes makes them relate more from the brain than from the heart, so they can seem quite cold at times, but you just need to earn their trust so that they show you his huge heart

Sagittarius. Something that distinguishes the people of this zodiac sign is that they tend to speak without a filter, so that extreme sincerity can easily hurt your partner, so you will surely feel like a very cold person, if you plays a very sincere Sagittarius.

scorpio. In the case of people of this zodiac sign, they can be very cold if you have hurt them, because, although they can be affectionate, when you hurt them, they bring out their coldest side, since they will not hesitate to hurt in order to feel better and to protect yourself.

It may interest you:

As you can see, these are some of the zodiac signs that are identified and recognized as the coldest in the zodiac, some more than others, but in the case of the latter, their level of coldness will depend on how you treat them and based on that. That will be your answer.