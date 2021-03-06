“If the clitoris did not exist, the woman would not even feel sexual arousal.” This is how clear and conclusive the brilliant sexologist Juan Carlos Kusnetzoff was in the book “The 1000 questions you always asked yourself about sex”, published by Clarín in 2013.

Like other specialists, his proposal is to demystify the idea that there are two types of female orgasm: the clitoral and the vaginal.

Abused and ignored for centuries – by the Church, but also by Sigmund Freud, who considered it a useless organ and affirmed that the female orgasm should happen exclusively with penetration – the truth is that in the last decades the clitoris obtained its deserved recognition.

Today it is known that the clitoris is not only the protagonist of female pleasure. It is that, in addition, its unique and wonderful objective. Neither the penis – which also has a reproductive and urinary function, for example – nor other erogenous zones of women fulfill such a specific role. But, What is the clitoris and how to stimulate it?

What is the clitoris

The clitoris is pure sex! Located at the junction of the lips of the vulva, few know that the clitoris measures between 9 and 11 centimeters. It is that, like an iceberg, it hides its greatest power within the woman’s body.

In addition to the glans – a mound of erectile tissue, the only external part – the clitoris has a trunk and two V-shaped roots that surround the urethra and vagina and contribute to the sexual stimulation of a large internal surface during penetration.

But the star is undoubtedly the small glans, the main “button” to activate pleasure since it concentrates 8000 nerve endings – more than the fingers, the tongue, the lips – through which everything is felt, but everything! : cold, heat, softness, pressure, caresses.

.Like a sponge, the glans also allows a very varied playful activity and can go from 4 or 5 millimeters when it is not erect up to 1.5 centimeters with stimulation.

How to stimulate a woman’s clitoris

The BA in psychology and clinical sexologist Lucila Hausvirth (UBA, USAL and coordinator of the organization Assistance in Sexuality and Couple, CASYP), reaffirms that orgasm is always triggered from the clitoris: “Sexual arousal comes by touching -one or the other- by kissing, that is, with direct contact. And also with indirect contact when there is rubbing, or rubbing, or penetration. But always for clitoral stimulation”.

The specialist also proposes discard the “eternal” search for the G-Spot and other “exhausting and demanding” recipes and opt for a formula which he calls: Exact Point + Key Point.

.The Exact Point is the clitoris, easy to locate and that all women have in the same place. And the Key Point, very important and different in each one, refers to fantasy in tune with moods, desire, the brain. “The desire drives the fantasy and without fantasy it is very difficult to have desire “, describes. For Hausvirth, the most advisable for the female sexual response is to be able to combine the power of the clitoris with the power of fantasy.

There are also some techniques to stimulate a woman’s clitoris, always respecting her desire, her sensitivity and her preferences. They are techniques in which all the sexologists of this time agree. Let’s see:

1) It is important to note that the clitoris is a very sensitive organ. That is why you should start slowly and gradually increase the pace and intensity of the stimulation. Begin calmly, with long, wet kisses.

2) Spread your legs and give more long kisses. Avoid sudden or strong movements as they are uncomfortable and make arousal difficult. Maintain the kisses and gently run the area with your fingers.

3) To increase the pleasure you can add a little rhythm by gently sucking on the clitoral area. Keep it in your mouth for a few seconds and at the same time go over other parts of your body with your hands.

4) If “the temperature rose”, in addition to sucking the clitoris, you can combine your fingers and your tongue simultaneously to increase pleasure. Touch the area with your fingers and slowly introduce them into the vagina, making slow movements against the walls or making small circular movements in the area of ​​the glans.

5) Let your imagination fly and allow yourself to share your fantasies with the other.

