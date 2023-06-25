In the last report published at the beginning of June on the World Supply and Demand of Agricultural Products (WASDE) of the Department of Agriculture of USA (USDA) was viewed for corn as neutral to slightly bearish because there was little change from the previous month in both global and USA in production, consumption, final inventory and final inventory/consumption ratio. However, it should be taken into account that important variations have been occurring in recent weeks that are reflected in prices and bases.

For this reason, the market outlook for cornlike that of the other grains, has varied substantially in a few days, going from a slightly bearish trend to an upward trend, because little rain has been recorded in the United States in recent weeks and the forecasts for the next fortnight are for scattered rains and of low intensity in most of the Corn Belt of that country where the largest volume of production.

In addition, what happened in 2012 is fresh in the memory of market operators, when the lack of rain in the critical pollination period It resulted in a drastic drop in production, close to 20 percent, and prices rose to their highest levels so far this century. The pollination In the United States, it takes place during the month of July and for that reason, in anticipation of possible problems, at this time, prices are rising, recovering what has been lost in recent months.

The current market is extremely volatile, as always when it is very sensitive to the weather. In addition, in recent weeks the condition of corn crops in the United States has been deteriorating week by week and is currently below average, further supporting the price. With all this information, it would not be surprising if the USDA in your next monthly report, lower your estimate of yield and production in that country.

Another important fact is that Brazil in the 2022-2023 cycle it became the world’s leading exporter, surpassing the United States, according to information provided by the USDA. This information is important because this increase in Brazil depends not only on greater availability but also on very competitive prices. And Brazil has more potential for growth, due to the greater surface area to be incorporated and the gradual adoption of high production technology.

As a reference of pricegiven the presence of USA in the market as the main producer and consumer of corn and a strong exporter, in addition to the fact that the grain exchange, which is the world reference, operates in that country, the evolution of the nominal average price to the producer of that country reported by the USDA, which was 230 dollars per ton in 2021/22, estimated at $260 per ton in 2022/23 (not yet complete) and projected at $189 per ton for 2023/24, if the current crop achieves the volumes indicated in the report .

It is important to point out that the world corn supply it increases from August, which is when the Northern Hemisphere crop enters the market, and prices drop accordingly. The highest prices are recorded on average in May/June and the lowest between September and December. Therefore, it is normal for the July price to be higher than the September price, but on this occasion due to the current difficulties described in crops in the United States, the gap (spread) between the respective futures has been closing.

The price received by producer in the United States It depends on the future and also on the base, that is, a changing value depending on local supply and demand. For example, an ethanol factory in Iowa or an exporter in Kansas offer a higher basis to insure grain in times of scarcity, and vice versa.

As mentioned before, the current year has been one of lower supply in the United States due to lower production and this potential lack of grain extends until the new harvest begins in September/October, for which the bases remain strengthened and at this time they practically match the price to the producer taking into account indistinctly the futures of july or september. This situation is not static and can vary drastically.

In summary, we can say that a new scenario was formed where the fall in prices was reversed and the September bases are strengthened, which must be taken advantage of by Sinaloa producers in their sales negotiations, and be very aware of The climatic situations in the corn belt of the United States, which is what is moving the market, which goes without saying, can turn around at any moment if conditions change.

* Miguel I. Moneta Porto is CAADES International Markets Advisor

