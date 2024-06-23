Motorcycles are an indispensable tool for those looking for speed when working in the delivery of products and services at home. Motorcyclists usually buy features and prices from the best brands, including Italika, Honda, Vento, Veloci, among others. That is why stores like Elektra, Coppel, Walmart, and more, They offer these work vehicles.

If you want to buy a motorcycle to make faster and more efficient deliveries, since its compact size helps you move in small spaces which other vehicles would have more difficulty passing, therefore It is important to mention that Italika offers work motorcycles for all needs.

The department store owned by Grupo Salinas seeks to conquer all its customers with Italika motorcycles, which stand out for their high fuel efficiency, resistance on all roads, work motorcycles stand out for being light so they can maneuver better and thus move around in their work, as well as it is ideal for those who want to start in their own vehicle.

Given this, we will tell you which is the cheapest Elektra work motorcycle, know its price with discount included since it has a 7 thousand pesos discount, payment flexibility and all its features.

What is the cheapest Italika work motorcycle?

The most economical work motorcycle of the Mexican motorcycle brand founded in 2004 by Ricardo Salinas Pliego that is for sale in the Elektra department store, is the Italika AT125 Gray Work Motorcycle with an initial price of $25,499 and is now $18,499 with the option to pay with up to 20 Months Without Interest or 250 pesos per week.

What are the characteristics of the gray AT125 motorcycle

◉ Its front suspension is telescopic fork and the rear suspension is a double shock absorber swing arm, which gives you greater grip, control and comfort when driving.

◉ Its starting system is electric and pedal, very easy to use, it has semi-automatic transmission and front and rear drum brakes.

◉ It has a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with a maximum power of 8.7 Hp @ 7700 RPM, a displacement of 124 CC and a maximum torque of 9 Nm @ 7000 RPM.

What are the specifications of the gray AT125 motorcycle

◉ Horsepower: 8.7 Hp @ 7700 RPM

◉ Displacement: 124 CC

◉ Packaging Content: 1 Motorcycle

◉ Rear brakes: Drum

◉ Front tire: 2.50-R17

◉ Approximate fuel efficiency (Km/L): 36 Km/l

◉ Front suspension Telescopic Fork

◉ Tank: 3.5 Liters

◉ Engine Type: 4 Stroke, Single Cylinder

◉ Transmission: Semi-automatic

◉ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

◉ Color: Gray

◉ Front Brakes: Drum

◉ Guarantee with Supplier: 24 Months

◉ Rear tire: 2.75-R17

◉ Starting System: Electric and Pedal

◉ Rear suspension: Double Shock Absorber Swingarm

◉ Motorcycle Type: Work

◉ Maximum torque: 9 Nm @ 7000 RPM

◉ Maximum speed: 85 km/h